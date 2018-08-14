certification
- MusicPost Malone And Swae Lee's "Sunflower" Becomes The First RIAA Double-Diamond Certified SingleThe song has become one of the biggest hits in recent years.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJay-Z Celebrates "The Black Album" 20th Anniversary With Throwback MerchThe jerseys come in a variety of vintage styles.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicGunna's "fukumean" Goes PlatinumIt's no surprise that the 30-year-old's biggest hit of the year achieved this, as fans look forward to an upcoming new direction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFuture Scores 7 New Platinum CertificationsFuture has even more new impressive certifications.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJay-Z's "The Blueprint" Is Now Triple PlatinumOne of Hov's best albums received a new certification from the RIAA over twenty years since it went double platinum.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Gets Official Platinum Plaque For "It's Only Me"The Atlanta star's 2022 album got an official certification from the Recording Industry Association of America amid rumors of a joint project with Drake.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NumbersFuture & Drake's "Life Is Good" Secures Gold CertificationLife, good. The numbers, also good. By Mitch Findlay
- Numbers6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj Have A Chance To Make History With "FEFE"Tekashi69, Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz have gone 8x platinum. Will they go diamond?By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road" Goes DiamondLil Nas X gets a diamond-studded saddle.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicXXXTENTACION's "Revenge" Is Officially Certified GoldXXXTENTACION's 2017 project is now certified gold.By Aron A.
- MusicPost Malone & Quavo's "Congratulations" Certified Diamond"Congratulations" are in order for Post Malone and Quavo.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTyga & Nicki Minaj's "Dip" Officially Certified GoldTyga celebrates a new accomplishment with "Dip."By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Feels Pressure For Next Album After "Invasion Of Privacy" AchievementAll of the songs from "Invasion of Privacy" have been certified Gold or higher.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's "Gold Digger" Officially Certified 7x PlatinumHow has this not gone Diamond yet?By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott's "Astroworld" Is Officially Double PlatinumTravis Scott hits a new milestone for "Astroworld."By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo Aims For A Diamond Plaque With Post Malone's "Congratulations"Post Malone and Quavo's hit record "Congratulations" goes 8x platinum.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Peep & XXXTENTACION's Collab "Falling Down" Is Certified GoldLil Peep and XXXTENTACION's "Falling Down" has moved 500K equivalent units.By Aron A.
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" Officially Earns Platinum Status In United StatesEminem's tenth studio album has officially gone platinum.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMike Dean Shows Off All The Plaques He's Gotten Thanks To Travis ScottMike Dean offers a visual reminder of his success with Travis Scott.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Queen" Is Eligible For Gold StatusNicki Minaj's "Queen" hits a major sales milestone.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTravis Scott's "Astroworld" Officially Certified GoldAfter moving over 500,000 equivalent album units its first week, the album has earned its plaque.By Trevor Smith