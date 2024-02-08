Post Malone And Swae Lee's "Sunflower" Becomes The First RIAA Double-Diamond Certified Single

Post Malone's ability to blend together different genres and styles has given him both a distinct sound and a wide reaching appeal. One of the best examples is his collaboration with Swae Lee "Sunflower." The song was originally released as a part of the soundtrack for the animated superhero film Spider-Man: into the Spider-Verse. The song became the absolute biggest of hits spending an astonishing 33 weeks in the top 10 of the Hot 100 including a stint at number one. The track is also among the most streamed in the history of Spotify with more than 3 billion plays.

Now the song has reached another remarkable milestone. It already held the record for most RIAA certifications by any song. Malone personal broke the record for most RIAA Diamond Certified singles earlier this year. That's why it's no surprise that "Sunflower" is pushing new ground with it's recent certification. The song became the first track to be certified double-diamond. Check out the hit song's music video, which has over 2 billion views of its own below.

Post Malone's "Sunflower" Is Officially Double-Diamond

Last month, it was confirmed that Post Malone would be performing in the lead-up to the Super Bowl this weekend. He'll have the honor of performing "America The Beautiful" before its kickoff in Las Vegas on Sunday. He joins a stacked list of artists supplementing the biggest performance of the night, Usher's Halftime show.

Last year, Post Malone found himself caught up in some pseudo-legal drama. Back in September lawyers for his ex-girlfriend made some allegations of abusive behavior, claiming they had evidence. But the legal action ultimately came from Malone himself. He used the courts to aim at the lawyers for their public statements, which he sees as never being backed up by any substantial evidence. What do you think about Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower" becoming the first song certified double-diamond? Do you still listen to the track? Let us know in the comment section below.

