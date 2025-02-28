Lupe Fiasco Scores Massive Plaque After Crushing RIAA Concert Event

Lupe Fiasco has a career most would envy. The rapper has been able to score radio hits, beloved album cuts, and mixtapes that still rank among the most revered of all time. Lupe's late career output has also been a treat for fans, proving that he isn't going anywhere soon. But the last week of February was not a time to celebrate Lupe Fiasco in the present, it was a time to celebrate the Lupe of years prior. The one with a surprising number of hit singles under his belt. One of which has resulted in the biggest plaque of the rapper's career.

"The Show Goes On" has proven to be the most durable and successful single of Lupe Fiasco's career. The 2011 smash has been certified seven times platinum. This makes it the biggest hit of Lupe's career by a large margin. The rapper was given nine other gold and platinum certifications by the Recording Industry Association of America, or RIAA. Gold singles included "Hip Hop Saved My Life" (2007), "Words I Never Said," "Out of My Head," (both 2011) and "Old School Love" (2013). The new platinum singles included "Kick, Push," "Daydreaming" (both 2006) and "Lasers" (2011).

How Many Platinum Singles Does Lupe Fiasco Have?

Then there were the already platinum singles that got boosted. "Superstar" (2007) is now three times platinum, and so is "Battle Stars" (2012). Lupe Fiasco's celebratory week with the RIAA did not stop at certifications, though. The rapper also performed at the "Musicians on Call" event that is sponsored by the RIAA and Human Artistry Campaign (HAC). Lupe put out a spectacular performance of his beloved songs. Many of which, including "Kick, Push" and "Superstar," received shiny new certifications. RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier praised Lupe's involvement during his event speech.

"We welcome each of you here tonight to experience the impact of music," he explained. "From this stage with the incredible stylings of Lupe Fiasco to artists in your own communities." He also praised Lupe for taking time out to help others with his music. "We’re lucky to work with incredible artists like Lupe Fiasco," Glazier added. "Who bring smiles to hospitals when they’re needed the most. This is an unforgettable night celebrating the healing power of music."