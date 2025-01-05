Lupe Fiasco Launches "Endless LUP" Radio Station That Will Play AI-Version Of His Music

Lupe Fiasco's new radio station gets AI-support for his music.

Lupe Fiasco is redefining the intersection of music and technology with the announcement of Endless LUP, an AI-driven radio station set to debut in 2025. Sharing the news on Instagram, the acclaimed rapper described the project as a groundbreaking fusion of artificial intelligence and his lyrical artistry. “Imagine a 24-hour AI-powered radio station trained on the nuances of my rapping abilities, meticulously designed to produce top-tier Lupe Fiasco songs,” he wrote. “Imagine this station airing exclusively in select locations, for limited periods, and accessible only through an actual FM radio.”

Lupe revealed that Endless LUP is the result of a collaboration with MIT. This initiative highlights his ongoing commitment to exploring new frontiers in music and technology, a passion that has also led him to Yale University, where he became a Saybrook Fellow in 2023, and to his most recent appointment as a professor of Hip Hop at Johns Hopkins University.

Lupe Fiasco Launches AI-Supported Radio Station, "Endless LUP"

The announcement's excitement flooded the comments from artists like Freeway, Robert Glasper, Bun B, and Twista. With Endless LUP and his academic endeavors, Lupe Fiasco is pushing boundaries, merging artistry, innovation, and education.

The radio station news follows Fiasco accepting a position at Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute in the fall of 2025. “Thrilled to share that I’ll be joining the faculty at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University,” he wrote. "I’m honored to contribute to this legacy through my greatest passion: rap.” “Advancing rap into the upper echelons of higher education is a mission,” he added. Lupe Fiasco released his latest album, Samurai, in 2024. The album features breakout singles "Mumble Rap," "Cake," and "Outside." Fiasco is one of rap's strongest lyricists. He has exhibited superior abilities in the classics "Touch the Sky," "Hip-Hop Saved My Life," and "Superstar." Since 2006, he has collaborated with the biggest names in hip-hop such as Ye, Jay-Z, and Rick Ross.