Lupe Fiasco Joins Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute As A Rap Professor

MLS: EA Launch Party
Sep 21, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Lupe Fiasco performs during a launch party for FIFA 16 at Highline Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The application window for the course is still open.

Lupe Fiasco will be joining the faculty at Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute as a visiting professor to teach rap in the school's hip-hop degree program. He announced the move with a statement on Instagram, last week. In doing so, he will remain in his position at MIT and continue pursuing his fellowship at Yale University, as noted by Billboard.

“Thrilled to share that I’ll be joining the faculty at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute in Fall 2025 as a Distinguished Visiting Professor, teaching Rap as part of the groundbreaking new 4-year Hip Hop Degree Program led by the visionary Professor @wendelpatrickofficialmusic,” he wrote to Instagram. “The @peabodyinstitute is one of the oldest music conservatories in America. World renowned for its rigorous training and for producing some of the world’s greatest musicians, and I’m honored to contribute to this legacy doing what I love most, Rap.” Wendel Patrick is serving as the program’s lead professor and director.

Lupe Fiasco Performs During Rams-Panthers Game

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Recording artist Lupe Fiasco performs at halftime of the game between the Los. Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

A description for the program on the school's website reads: “Following the one-on-one studio model of a traditional conservatory education, you will develop your skills in lessons with a private instructor — turntable majors will study with a world-class turntablist; rap majors with a chart-topping emcee. And you’ll get to perform, with and for your colleagues, in an environment that encourages experimentation and authenticity.”

Lupe Fiasco Announces New Faculty Position At Johns Hopkins University

Students interested in taking Fiasco's course have until January 24, 2025, to apply, after the deadline was recently extended. Fiasco dropped his ninth studio album, Samurai, last June to critical acclaim. Check out Lupe Fiasco's announcement on Instagram below.

