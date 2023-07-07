Lupe Fiasco fans have been eating in recent times. Although there was a point in the past decade when he threatened to retire, these past few years have seen Lupe deliver some quality music. In 2022, he dropped off his latest body of work, Drill Music In Zion, a 10-song body of work that he referred to as his Illmatic. However, he’s remained active with a slew of singles and guest features including a verse on Aesop Rock and Blockhead’s “Pumpkin Seeds.”

Fortunately, he’s keeping his foot on the gas. In April, he released “SentRock” and followed up with “Checkin’” shortly after. Then, he came through with “Outside” a week later. It appears that he still has more heat in the arsenal, indicating that Lupe still has more music ready to unload on his fans. This morning, he came through with his latest offering, “Channel No 3.” The self-produced single brings a warm sense of nostalgia as he reflects on his love for video games.

Lupe Fiasco Drops New Single

Lupe’s quick-witted bars and slick wordplay take center stage on “Channel No. 3.” Throughout the record, the rapper reflects on the world of video games, name-dropping platforms like Nintendo, TurboGrafx, and Genesis as he brings fans on a journey through his childhood. Although Lupe’s established himself as an elite MC, his latest offering is another great showcase of his songwriting abilities.

Outside of music, Lupe Fiasco’s been prospering in the world of post-secondary education as a visiting professor at MIT. The Chicago rapper began teaching the “Rap Theory & Practice: An Introduction” course as part of the MLK Visiting Professor Program at the school. Additionally, he announced that he will be a Saybrook Fellow at Yale University. Although he certainly has a busy schedule these days between his numerous business ventures and academia, it’s clear that he’s still putting in work at the studio. Check out his latest single above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

RNG got me shedding blood for the fling

Controller 2 get inside the plug for the team

Need twice the help ’cause it’s quite hard

Stick a knife into my life bar, save it at the right part