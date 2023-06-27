Lupe Fiasco is an artist who is known for being a truly incredible lyricist. Throughout his career, he has provided fans with some truly incredible albums. Moreover, he is someone who is always pushing the envelope and providing fans with new music. We have gotten a couple of singles from Lupe here and there over the last few months, and they have all been great. That said, despite all of his success, there are still times when Lupe has been made to feel “regular.” As it turns out, Drake may be one of the reasons for this.

We know this thanks to a meme that was posted on Twitter recently. In the video clip below, you can see how the meme makes fun of Drake and how his lyrics will have ordinary folks feeling like losers. From sleeping at the Sheraton to wearing New Balance and Levis, Drake has taken aim at a lot of elements of modern living. Overall, it is easy for Drake to do this as he has a whole lot of money. Although, sometimes, it comes at the expense of his fans’ egos. As Lupe Fiasco explains, Drake has made him question his own self.

Read More: Lupe Fiasco Shares A Snippet Of New Music With Fans On Twitter

Lupe Fiasco Speaks

He makes me feel guilty for shit I didn’t even do and question the legitimacy of my ACTUAL responsibilities 🤣… https://t.co/njh168FHsi — CHECKIN’ Out Now! #APTMC (@LupeFiasco) June 26, 2023

“He makes me feel guilty for shit I didn’t even do and question the legitimacy of my ACTUAL responsibilities,” Lupe Fiasco tweeted. Although Lupe is one of the best artists to ever do it, Drake still has him questioning life and wealth. Of course, the artist is mostly joking here. However, he does have a point. Now, some people can’t look at New Balances the same way, which is truly tragic.

Having said all of this, hopefully, we get some more new music from Lupe Fiasco, very soon. He is a prominent voice in the culture, and fans want to hear from him soon. Let us know your expectations for new Lupe music, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Lupe Fiasco Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?