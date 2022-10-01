Lupe Fiasco is always willing to share his opinion. The Chicago rapper is gearing up for a tour honoring the fifteenth anniversary of The Cool, and in honor of the album, he discussed what he thought of it in a new interview.

The Cool, which just went platinum a couple days ago, is Fiasco’s highest-selling project, and he said that he believes that means it’s also his best. “Where would I rank it? It’s my number one selling record,” he said in an interview with HipHopDX. “I’ma start doing that, whatever sold the most is the best. That’s just easy, right? Who had album of the year? Whoever sold the most records. Cool? We’re done here. The Cool sold the most records, so that’s the number one record.”

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 12: Lupe Fiasco performs at AT&T’s (312) Day at Revel Market in Chicago, IL on March 12, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for AT&T)

Fiasco celebrated the platinum milestone on Twitter. “Just got the 1st Platinum Album of my career,” he wrote. “Always wanted one of these for the team. [Prayer hands] The Marathon Continues.”

He elaborated on the accomplishment with HipHopDX. “Hip hop puts a lot into sales and certifications, so to achieve this milestone is great,” Fiasco explained. “It’s one of the things I’ve always wanted– the only thing that I hadn’t achieved in rap or in hip hop.”

“As superficial as it may be, it means a lot [to go platinum], especially in this era,” he continued. “To be in a streaming era and still putting up 192,000 records— it’s sitting at 1.1 million— and a lot of that came from streaming, at least to push us over and push us over so hard, it speaks to something that we’re still relevant to move units in this era.”

In the end, that’s why it’s the best to Lupe: “Listen, I’m not bullshittin’. Number one. It’s number one.”

