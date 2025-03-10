"Jesus Walks For $400": Lupe Fiasco Honors Unexpected Milestone Of Being A Jeopardy! Question

Lupe Fiasco celebrated an unexpected career milestone after one of his early freestyles became a clue on Jeopardy!, calling the moment “another circle filled.” On March 6, the Chicago rapper shared a clip from the previous night's episode, where contestants were presented with: “While Kanye West made Jesus Walks, Lupe Fiasco remixed the beat to make this 7th-century religious figure ‘walks.’” Contestant Roger Craig correctly answered, “Who is Muhammad?”

Fiasco reacted with surprise and gratitude. “Out of all the things in the world that I never thought would happen or even knew could happen or even knew I wanted… another circle filled,” he wrote. “Mission Accomplished. Roger That! RIP Alex Trebek.” He tagged the post with #Jeopardized. The freestyle in question, Muhammad Walks, predates his debut album and appeared on his mixtape Fahrenheit 1/15: The Truth is Among Us. This latest recognition comes amid a series of accolades for Fiasco, including new RIAA certifications for several tracks.

On February 27, the RIAA awarded him 10 platinum and gold plaques. His 2010 hit The Show Goes On is now 7x platinum, marking his highest-selling record. Battle Scars (2012) and Superstar (2007) have reached 3x platinum. His 2011 album Lasers, along with Kick Push (2006) and Daydreaming (2006), are now platinum. Gold certifications were also awarded to Words I Never Said (2011), Out of My Head (2011), Hip-Hop Saved My Life (2007), and Old School Love (2013). Beyond music, Fiasco is diving into technology with an AI-driven radio station, Endless LUP. In a recent Instagram post, he announced plans to launch the platform this year. “Imagine I put a team together at MIT, and we actually built it,” he teased.