radio station
- MusicBeyonce's "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" Added To Oklahoma Radio Station After Her Beyhive's Swarm Of RequestsAfter tons of ridicule, the Oklahoma radio station has been playing "TEXAS HOLD 'EM."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTony Yayo Speaks On DJ Khaled AltercationYayo said things nearly escalated to shots fired.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureThe Kid LAROI Reveals Financial Advice From Elon MuskThe singer says he met the Tesla giant at a "Saturday Night Live" afterparty. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTrina At Risk Of Losing Radio Gig Over "Animal" Protester CommentsA petition demanding that Trina be fired from "The Trick N Trina Morning Show" on 99 Jamz Radio for calling protesters "animals" is racking up a ton of signatures.By Lynn S.
- MusicDanny Brown Is Officially Getting A "Grand Theft Auto 5" Radio StationRockstar's immersive world gains a wholesome new character. By Mitch Findlay
- RelationshipsTiny Says Women Who Criticize Her For Taking T.I. Back Are Probably MiserableShe's happy and that's all that matters.By Erika Marie
- MusicNick Cannon Snags Job As Morning Radio Host On L.A.'s Power 106L.A. residents can tune in to hear him from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Dropped From North Carolina Radio RotationTwo stations in Charlotte put the kaibosh on R. Kelly's music.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Music Banned By Danish Radio Network Amid Sexual Assault ScandalThe #MuteRKelly movement hits a Danish radio network.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentCleveland Radio Station Bans "Baby, It's Cold Outside" In Support Of #MeTooWDOK-FM has chosen to support the #MeToo movement by disallowing popular Christmas song "Baby, It's Cold Outside."By hnhh
- MusicFrank Ocean Is Getting His Own "Grand Theft Auto V" Radio StationFrank Ocean will be lending his radio expertise to "Grand Theft Auto V." By Matt F
- MusicPower 106 FM, Hip-Hop Radio Giant, Acquired For $80 MillionThe West Coast industry giant changes ownership for the first time in decades.By Matt F
- SocietyHackers Target Stations Across The US & Play "F*ck Donald Trump" On RepeatHackers are infiltrating small stations across the country in order to send a political message, via YG and Nipsey Hussle. By Angus Walker