Lupe Fiasco's "Kick, Push" Is The Perfect Song To Celebrate 18 Years Of "Food & Liquor"

Fans remember Lupe's debut fondly.

Lupe Fiasco is a legendary artist in hip-hop who has a truly incredible discography. Overall, his debut project Food & Liquor is one of his most beloved. In fact, today, September 19th, marks the 18th anniversary of the album. A lot of our readers probably have a ton of nostalgia for this album, and it must be hard to believe that this dropped so long ago. In the last 18 years, a lot has changed. However, Lupe's phenomenal lyricism has remained a constant.

When it comes to this debut album, many remember the debut single, "Kick, Push." The song is filled with fantastic storytelling and tells the tale of a kid on his skateboard, coasting through life. It came complete with an iconic music video that truly embodied the time period. To this day, this song remains one of Lupe's most iconic. While he has evolved quite a bit as an artist since this track, you can't help but feel a connection to his youthful exuberance here.

Lupe Fiasco Dropped A Classic

