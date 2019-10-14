plaque
- Pop CultureBlueface Trolls Soulja Boy Further By Stepping On One Of His Plaques During Performance: WatchWho is going to fight Blueface first? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYeat Receives 10 RIAA Plaques10 of Yeat's songs have been certified by RIAA this year.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj Celebrates Going Double-Platinum With "Super Freaky Girl"Another milestone for Nicki.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCoi Leray Rocks Patent Leather Pants To Accept Platinum PlaqueCoi Leray showed off in patent leather while accepting her new plaque over the weekend.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDJ Drama To Auction Off "Gangsta Grillz" Platinum PlaqueDJ Drama is auctioning off his iconic "Gangsta Grillz" platinum plaque.By Cole Blake
- MusicRIAA Honors Future With Plaque Celebrating 95 Million Certified UnitsFuture has received a massive honor from the RIAA.By Cole Blake
- NumbersRoddy Ricch Shows Off RIAA Diamond Plaque For "The Box""The Box" is still doing numbers. By Taylor McCloud
- NumbersRoddy Ricch Flexes "The Box" Super PlaqueRoddy Ricch shows off an impressive plaque for "The Box," his breakout single that currently sits at seven-going-on-eight times platinum. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersGunna & Young Thug's "Dollaz On My Head" Goes PlatinumGunna & Young Thug prove that YSL gets it done with a new platinum plaque for "Dollaz On My Head." By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersDrake & Lil Durk's "Laugh Now Cry Later" Goes GoldDrake adds another one to the ever-growing pile as his Lil Durk-assisted "Laugh Now Cry Later" goes gold. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersDaBaby's "Blame It On Baby" Scores A Gold PlaqueDaBaby's "Blame It On Baby" continues to rake in the streams, officially securing the rapper another gold plaque. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersLil Baby's "My Turn" Goes Gold In 3 WeeksLil Baby's "My Turn" continues to move units, culminating in yet another major sales achievement for the rapper. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersEminem's "Music To Be Murdered By" Goes GoldEminem's new album "Music To Be Murdered By" is the first album of the decade to achieve a gold certification. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersFuture & Drake Secure Yet Another Platinum PlaqueThose lovable ruffians Drake and Future add another plaque to the collection. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersPost Malone Goes Platinum Again With "Hollywood's Bleeding"We've seen an unstoppable juggernaut, and it has face tattoos. By Mitch Findlay