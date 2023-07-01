It was reported today that Yeat has had ten of his songs certified by the RIAA this year. The songs include “Out thë way,” “Talk,” “Poppin,” and more. He also received gold plaques for his collaborations with both Gunna and Lil Uzi Vert. It’s clear that the artist has had a very good year, and now has several awards to show for it.

He’s managed to gain somewhat of a cult following since various tracks from his 4L mixtape went viral on TikTok. Since then, the rapper has been known to attract some rowdy concert-goers, as was displayed on his most recent tour. Yeat performed at London’s Wireless Festival last weekend, arriving onstage to be met by a massive crowd. Attendees and social media users noted that the audience felt more like one that’d be expected for a headliner.

10 Yeat Songs Certified By RIAA This Year

The rapper took on over 25 stops across the U.S. on the tour, with notable dates in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, and more. He made his rounds in support of his most recent LP, AftërLyfe, which he dropped in February of this year. The tour was also attended by some unexpected guests. Clips circulated online during the tour of older individuals, and even a FedEx employee attending his shows. The wild clips also showcased various fights breaking out in the audience.

In May, Yeat released a new collaboration with Young Thug, titled “My Wrist.” He teased the song along with several others during an Instagram Live in April. The duo has also worked together in the past on the song “Outsidë,” which appeared on Yeat’s 2022 LP, 2 Alivë. Last month, the Californian rapper also teased an upcoming collab with Travis Scott, who’s been otherwise occupied with the promotion of his new album UTOPIA. Yeat again hopped on Instagram Live to share snippets of new music with followers. The collab does not have a release date yet, but he’s managed to get fans excited to hear what they have in the works.

