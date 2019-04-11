singles
- MusicYeat Receives 10 RIAA Plaques10 of Yeat's songs have been certified by RIAA this year.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRihanna Surpasses Eminem As Artist With The Second-Most Certified SinglesRiRi continues to etch her name in musical history books despite it being seven years since her last full-length project.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Weeknd Scores First Album In History With 3 Diamond SinglesHis album "Beauty Behind The Madness" reached an incredible milestone in music as the Toronto superstar turned 33 years old.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSZA Chooses "Kill Bill" & "Nobody Gets Me" As First "S.O.S" Singles For RadioSZA chooses two fan favorites to push to radio. By Aron A.
- MusicDoja Cat Discusses Plans For New AlbumDoja Cat says that she's been inspired by Beastie Boys for her next album.By Cole Blake
- MusicFuture Lands 150th Song On Billboard Hot 100 ChartFuture reached a huge career milestone on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Reveals Lil Durk & Kanye West Will Be On New Single "Hot Sh*t"She calls this one a "fun, great record" while explaining why this track won't get the music video treatment.By Erika Marie
- MusicAdele's “Easy On Me" Marches To No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100Adele's "Easy On Me" landed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.By Cole Blake
- NewsMichael Christmas Releases New Single, "Young And Foolish"Michael Christmas dropped off two new tracks this week, "Young and Foolish" and "Lil Bit O' Weed."By Cole Blake
- MusicFrank Ocean Debuts "Dear April" & "Cayendo" Singles On VinylFrank Ocean officially released his songs "Cayendo" and "Dear April" on vinyl, previously previewed at his PrEP+ night club, with remixes from Sango and Justice.By Lynn S.
- MusicThe Weeknd Releases Limited Edition Merch For "Heartless" & "Blinding Lights" SinglesVinylheads rejoice! By Noah C
- MusicJoe Budden Reacts To PND’s New Singles: “You Gave Me A Two Pack Of Mid”“You gave me a two pack of mids. Thats like an ounce with all the stems,” Joe hilariously reacts to PND's new singles.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Hypes "Giannis" Single With Anderson .Paak Like A Zebra-Possessed"Giannis" is slated to drop on Thursday, according to The Gibbs himself.By Devin Ch
- MusicDaBaby Appears To Spit At Crowd After Fan Allegedly Throws Singles At HimDidn't he tell y'all to stop playing with him?By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Announces "Press" Single Release DateShe's been hyping this song for a while and will finally drop it this week.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentTyga Found His Perfect Hit-Making FormulaTyga remains hot through the start of 2019, proving he's one of the best in the game right now.By Matt F
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Collaborator Says "Eternal Atake" Has Undergone 11 Different Make-oversLil Uzi Vert should be kept away from the hammer and chisel toolkit for as long as his perfectionism runs its course.By Devin Ch