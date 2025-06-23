Cardi B's New Album Has Reportedly Sold Over A Million Copies Three Months Before Release

Cardi B will perform July 30 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Cardi B Indianapolis. © Shelley Mays/Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B's new album "Am I The Drama?" will reportedly include massive singles on it from previous years, and it's now available for preorder.

Cardi B just unveiled the release date and cover art for her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, and it reportedly got off to a hot start. According to chart data on Twitter, the project has already sold over a whopping 1.5 million total album units in the United States three months before its release.

Many fans might raise their eyebrows at how this could even be possible, and it's unclear exactly how this metric was calculated and what it's based on. However, there are a few possible explanations.

For one, the LP will reportedly feature the previous smash singles "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion and "Up." This would boost its numbers prior to release and provide solid support for its first-week sales, presuming Billboard and RIAA rules allow for it. Cardi B's latest single "Outside" will obviously make the cut as well.

In addition, Am I The Drama? is available for preorder, so it's possible that this could be referring to active preorders for the record that already came through. So take the specifics with a grain of salt. Either way, it looks like the new album found poise for a very successful commercial performance.

Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Release Date

We will need to see just how good and resonant the project is in order to make further calls about its staying power. Eventually, the more important conversation of quality will win out, something that Cardi B seeks to champion.

"Seven years, and the time has come," she remarked in the teaser for Am I The Drama? earlier this week. "Seven years of love, life, and loss, seven years I gave them grace. But now, I give them hell. I learned power's not given. It's taken. I'm shedding feathers and no more tears. I'm not back, I'm beyond; I'm not your villain, I'm your karma. The time is here. The time is now."

Many fans predict Am I The Drama? will touch on Cardi B's divorce, her relationship with fame in the seven years since Invasion Of Privacy, and other struggles. But there is only one way to find out once the album lands on September 19.

