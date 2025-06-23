Cardi B hasn’t released a new album in over seven years. However, that hasn’t stopped the Bronx native from dominating hip-hop.

After releasing her latest single, “Outside,” the award-winning rap star is acknowledged as the female artist with the most #1 songs in Apple Music history. Chart Data shared the rap star’s latest milestone on X. Fans shared mixed reactions to the achievement.

An X user was confused by her No.1 achievement, tweeting, “Can someone explain to me how is it's number 1 on Apple Music but out the top 200 on Spotify lol.”

Another fan taunts the haters for Cardi B. They tweeted, “Now I get why that lady saying they out to get her cuz someone else is getting shine.”

Other tweets ranged from praise to trolling. A fan tweeted, “QUEEN OF RAP.,” while another tweets, “seeing women break records is the only thing better than breaking hearts.”

Cardi B Milestone

“Outside” was Atlantic Records' decision to release, following its high demand on social media. Cardi was not fond of the song ahead of its release. She would apologize to her label after the song became a success upon its release.

Cardi B’s long-awaited second album is finally coming together in 2025, and early signs point to an emotional and sonically expansive project. She recently confirmed the record will feature over 20 tracks—nearly double her debut—and include both frequent collaborators and unexpected guests. Describing the album as “messy” and emotionally layered, Cardi teased a mix of heartbreak, resilience, and raw honesty.

Tracks “Enough (Miami)” and “Like What (Freestyle)” were previously released; however, it has not been revealed if the songs will appear on Cardi’s forthcoming album. In June, Cardi officially submitted the album to Atlantic Records, signaling that the rollout has begun.