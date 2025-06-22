Cardi B's "Outside" Hits Major Apple Music Milestone

Cardi B's fiery new single, "Outside," has reached the top of the US Apple Music chart, according to ChartData. She dropped the track on Friday, although a leaked snippet had been circulating online for several weeks. On the song, she targets her estranged husband, Offset.

She raps: “When I tell you these n----- ain’t s---, please believe me (Let's go),” Cardi raps on the track “They gon’ f--- on anything, these n----- way too easy (Facts) / Good for nothing, low-down, dirty dogs, I’m convinced (Yeah) / Next time you see your momma, tell her how she raised a b*tch."

Cardi initially opposed the idea of giving the song an official release when it leaked. "If y’all wouldn’t have asked for it, I wouldn’t have put it out," she said in a video on social media, last week, as caught by People. "I made this song a few months ago when I was very, very angry. I had to change some bars because I was angry, honey.” It arrives ahead of her long-awaited sophomore album, which fans hope drops at some point this year.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Relationship

While separated from Offset, Cardi recently began dating Stefon Diggs. Despite rumors of their relationship circulating for months, she and the New England Patriots wide receiver only officially announced it, last month. When they went Instagram official, the Migos rapper posted on X (formerly Twitter) afterward: “Good roll out n PR. Today I pass." Diggs later shared a picture of himself catching a football with the caption: “We good over here, I caught her.”