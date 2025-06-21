Cardi B is celebrating her comeback with a wholesome photo of her and her kids that are growing up way too quick. The New York rapper and songwriter's post was caught by Hollywood Unlocked and it shows the matriarch smiling while corralling her three children.
Kulture, Wave, and new baby girl Blossom are looking as adorable as ever, especially the newest addition to the family. She's smiling from ear to ear and fans cannot get enough at how chunky she is! "Love a chunky wittle babyyyy," one fan writes in the comments section.
"Love me a baby with some rolls!!!" says another. One more female fan pens, "Girl blossom is such a chunky baby! [heart eye emoji] i love it."
Blossom was born in September 2024, meaning we are just three months away from her turning one already! She arrived not too long after Cardi B decided to divorce Offset, which has been tumultuous, to say the least.
The two parents have been bickering on social media for a while now, trading shots and disrespecting each other every other day it seems. Of course, Cardi B has been trying to move on with hew new boyfriend and NFL star, Stefon Diggs.
Cardi B "Outside"
They have been enjoying each other's company from what we can see, despite some small bumps in the road. For example, Diggs was caught with some pink substance on a yacht not too long ago.
But outside of some fairly minor drama, Cardi B has found solace in the New England Patriot wideout.
Elsewhere, the GRAMMY winner dropped her first single in over a year called "Outside." Despite being a potential lead single for her untitled and forthcoming sophomore album, fans were waiting on it for another reason too.
It has been labeled as an Offset diss despite their not being any direct bars aimed at her ex-husband. Some of the bars could be interpreted as such, but we will leave that for you all to decide. Ironically, the track dropped the same day as his collaborative cut with JID titled "Bodies."