Cardi B has many different iconic style moments across her career, which she occasionally uses to pay tribute to her loved ones. It seems like her boo Stefon Diggs particularly enjoys those considerations, as he recently took to his Instagram Story to show off her love for him.

As caught by Complex on IG, the NFL player posted a screenshot of a picture of Bardi's nails, which spelled out his name. "Let em know that you mine you should post more @iamcardib," he captioned the Story post.

What's funny about his request is that Cardi B hasn't been shy about Stefon Diggs online. Sure, they took a while to make their relationship public after months of rumors. But once they chose to make their romance clear, she's been very happy to flaunt their great times together. Of course, the Bronx femcee also positively talked a lot about her relationship before the world knew for sure who she was talking about.

We'll see if she takes this request from the Maryland native to heart. But Cardi's also quite busy with some other big narratives right now, which are manifesting in both musical and salacious ways.

Cardi B "Outside"

We're talking about Cardi B's contentious divorce, which both she and Offset have made a lot of nasty comments about online. Whether it's shade concerning new or old relationships, issues of custody, financial splits, or coparenting dynamics, it hasn't been easy for folks who once shipped the couple.

There haven't been many recent court updates following the former Migo's request for spousal support, but they continue to add fuel to the fire online. Perhaps the near future will hold tighter resolutions for these issues, even if the public fallout will likely last for much longer.

In fact, this divorce manifested through competing musical releases this week. Cardi B dropped "Outside," which is basically an Offset diss from what fans interpreted, and he dropped the JID-assisted "Bodies."