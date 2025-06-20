As the Diddy trial moves towards its final stages, the Manhattan federal court's jury heard witness testimony from Brendan Paul on the stand on Friday (June 20). Paul is Sean Combs' former assistant whom police arrested for alleged drug possession around the same time federal authorities executed raids on Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Florida.

According to The Shade Room, the former assistant alleged on the stand that he picked cocaine up from the Bad Boy mogul's hotel room but forgot to take it out of his bag before leaving for a family vacation with his employer. Paul also alleged that he bought drugs for Combs multiple times, including 16 ouncs of marijuana for $4,2000 every two months.

Furthermore, he alleged that he bought other drugs less than ten times over the 18-month course of his employment. Also, Paul alleged that these purchases were a small part of his duties. He referred to Diddy's alleged "freak-off" parties as "wild king nights" and alleged he would stock hotel rooms with drinks, baby oil, towels, and extra sheets.

Diddy Trial

Diddy's former assistant also alleged that he fired him multiple times. In addition, he alleged that Combs told him to try the drugs, the alleged shopping list for which included cocaine, pink cocaine, ketamine, and ecstasy. Paul alleged that he obliged.

Crucially, he also denied allegations that he was a "drug mule" which refers to someone who transports substances by putting them in their body or belongings. Brendan Paul alleged that he knew the drugs were for Puff's personal use.

When speaking on the alleged "freak-offs," Paul alleged that "Jane" was not hesitant about Diddy's parties. "Jane" is the anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim who provided witness testimony on the stand earlier in the trial.