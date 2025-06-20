Cassie Allegedly Told Diddy He Treated Her Like A Prostitute In Texts Shown To Jury

Cassie Ventura has been one of the most notable alleged victims in Diddy's trial, as she's come up a lot even after her witness testimony.

The Diddy trial is starting to near its final stages, but not before prosecutors introduced more alleged evidence in Manhattan federal court on Friday (June 20). According to TMZ, prosecutors reportedly introduced a series of alleged old texts between Sean Combs and his former partner Cassie Ventura as new exhibits. Her allegations against him kicked his whole scandal off, and she gave witness testimony on the stand earlier in the trial.

"You treat me like a hooker to be honest. You always want to call one and you have one. This hooker has been here for 10 years," prosecutors read the alleged text from Cassie to Diddy. "Wow," the Bad Boy mogul allegedly replied. However, his defense team argued that prosecutors intentionally omitted other alleged text messages that provide more context.

After a short break, prosecutors reportedly showed the following alleged text message to the jury, which was allegedly from Ventura to Combs. "I love our FOs when we both want it." "FOs" presumably and allegedly refers to Diddy's alleged "freak-off" sex parties. Another alleged text she sent him in 2017 read the following: "That's not love. That's possession. I have bleeding cut."

"I'm not gonna let someone s**t on me when all I've been is nice," Diddy allegedly told Cassie. "You don't treat me like a king... You was acting like a b***h... You're wack for not keeping it real."

Diddy Trial



Elsewhere in the Diddy trial, his ex assistant Brendan Paul recently alleged on the stand that the anonymous "Jane" never seemed hesitant about participating in the alleged "freak-offs." "Jane" is an anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim and former partner of Combs who previously testified under oath.

Another angle around Paul's witness testimony is his alleged procurement of drugs for the New York executive. It seems like we will have to wait until next week to get more information on these allegations in court.

Speaking of which, Judge Arun Subramanian hopes to wrap this trial up by July 4. Given what prosecutors and defense attorneys indicated, their cases might rest next week. We'll see whether this timeline is accurate.

