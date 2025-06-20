The Diddy trial is starting to near its final stages, but not before prosecutors introduced more alleged evidence in Manhattan federal court on Friday (June 20). According to TMZ, prosecutors reportedly introduced a series of alleged old texts between Sean Combs and his former partner Cassie Ventura as new exhibits. Her allegations against him kicked his whole scandal off, and she gave witness testimony on the stand earlier in the trial.

"You treat me like a hooker to be honest. You always want to call one and you have one. This hooker has been here for 10 years," prosecutors read the alleged text from Cassie to Diddy. "Wow," the Bad Boy mogul allegedly replied. However, his defense team argued that prosecutors intentionally omitted other alleged text messages that provide more context.

After a short break, prosecutors reportedly showed the following alleged text message to the jury, which was allegedly from Ventura to Combs. "I love our FOs when we both want it." "FOs" presumably and allegedly refers to Diddy's alleged "freak-off" sex parties. Another alleged text she sent him in 2017 read the following: "That's not love. That's possession. I have bleeding cut."

"I'm not gonna let someone s**t on me when all I've been is nice," Diddy allegedly told Cassie. "You don't treat me like a king... You was acting like a b***h... You're wack for not keeping it real."

Diddy Trial

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere in the Diddy trial, his ex assistant Brendan Paul recently alleged on the stand that the anonymous "Jane" never seemed hesitant about participating in the alleged "freak-offs." "Jane" is an anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim and former partner of Combs who previously testified under oath.

Another angle around Paul's witness testimony is his alleged procurement of drugs for the New York executive. It seems like we will have to wait until next week to get more information on these allegations in court.