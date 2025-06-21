Diddy's trial continues, and yesterday (June 20), another one of his former assistants took the stand. The former assistant in question is Brendan Paul, who's been accused of being the mogul's drug mule. He denies this, insisting that while he allegedly purchased drugs for Diddy, it was an insignificant part of his job.

Paul was arrested in March of last year shortly after Homeland Security raided the Bad Boy founder's mansions in Los Angeles and Miami. Authorities caught him trying to board a flight with Diddy with cocaine in his backpack. He alleges that it didn't belong to him, and that he found it while "sweeping" his then-boss' home.

During his testimony, which he was granted immunity for, Paul also detailed what it was like to work for Diddy. He alleged that employees were told to “move like Seal Team Six,” and that the job required him to stay alert at all times. Per AllHipHop, Paul even alleged that he turned to drugs like Adderall and cocaine to keep up. Allegedly, he was fired for forgetting Diddy’s Lululemon fanny pack before a walk.

Diddy Trial

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brad Rempel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the stand, Paul also recalled speaking to Diddy's ex-girlfriend before and after alleged "freak-offs." She testified anonymously earlier in the trial under the pseudonym "Jane." According to him, he did not think she allegedly seemed hesitant to participate in the alleged drug-fueled sex parties.