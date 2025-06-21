Brendan Paul Alleges Diddy Told Employees To Act Like Members Of “Seal Team 6”

Sean "Diddy" Combs introduces a tribute to "The Godfather" during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022.
Diddy's former assistant was allegedly fired for forgetting the mogul's Lululemon fanny pack before a walk.

Diddy's trial continues, and yesterday (June 20), another one of his former assistants took the stand. The former assistant in question is Brendan Paul, who's been accused of being the mogul's drug mule. He denies this, insisting that while he allegedly purchased drugs for Diddy, it was an insignificant part of his job.

Paul was arrested in March of last year shortly after Homeland Security raided the Bad Boy founder's mansions in Los Angeles and Miami. Authorities caught him trying to board a flight with Diddy with cocaine in his backpack. He alleges that it didn't belong to him, and that he found it while "sweeping" his then-boss' home.

During his testimony, which he was granted immunity for, Paul also detailed what it was like to work for Diddy. He alleged that employees were told to “move like Seal Team Six,” and that the job required him to stay alert at all times. Per AllHipHop, Paul even alleged that he turned to drugs like Adderall and cocaine to keep up. Allegedly, he was fired for forgetting Diddy’s Lululemon fanny pack before a walk.

Diddy Trial
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

On the stand, Paul also recalled speaking to Diddy's ex-girlfriend before and after alleged "freak-offs." She testified anonymously earlier in the trial under the pseudonym "Jane." According to him, he did not think she allegedly seemed hesitant to participate in the alleged drug-fueled sex parties.

“He was subpoenaed to come to court and tell the truth, which he did — word for word,” his attorney Brian Bieber said after the testimony. “Now that Brendan has finally had the opportunity to tell the full story about his employment, we are hopeful that the last 15 months of defamatory statements about him will cease.”

