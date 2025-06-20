Brendan Paul Alleges “Jane” Never Seemed Hesitant About Freak-Offs With Diddy

Diddy's ex-assistant Brendan Paul was arrested last March with cocaine in his bag while trying to board a plane with the mogul.

Today, Diddy's former assistant Brendan Paul took the stand in the mogul's federal trial. Paul is an aspiring music producer and former Syracuse University basketball player. He claims he worked for Diddy for about 18 months, per TMZ. He also denies being his drug mule, as has been alleged in multiple lawsuits.

In March of 2024, Paul was arrested at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport with cocaine in his backpack. He'd been trying board a plane with the Bad Boy founder following the raids of his L.A. and Miami mansions.

On the stand, he alleged the cocaine belonged to Diddy, and that he didn't tell police this at first out of loyalty to his then-boss. Allegedly, he'd found the cocaine while he was "sweeping" and put it in his backpack, then forgot it was in there. He admits that he allegedly bought various types of drugs for Diddy and rolled joints for him on occasion. He says, however, that this was a minor part of his responsibilities as his assistant.

Diddy Trial Day 26
During his testimony, Paul also discussed Diddy's ex-girlfriend, who testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane" earlier in the trial. He alleged that he would often speak to Jane before and after alleged freak-offs, or sex parties that she allegedly had with Diddy and male sex workers.

According to him, he didn't pick up on any signs that she could have allegedly been hesitant or apprehensive about the freak offs. He added that wouldn't work for someone who he believed to be a criminal.

When asked whether or not he was ever in the room for the alleged freak-offs, Paul said no. He claimed he hasn't spoken to Diddy since he was arrested at the airport, calling their relationship "complicated."

