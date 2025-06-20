Diddy’s Alleged Sex Worker “The Punisher” Opens Up About Penis Implant

BY Caroline Fisher 600 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Alleged Sex Worker Penis Implant Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Sharay Hayes, otherwise known as "The Punisher," testified in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial last month.

During a recent interview with VladTV, sex worker Sharay Hayes opened up about his decision to undergo a life-changing penis implant procedure. Hayes, who also goes by "The Punisher," revealed that he struggled with erectile dysfunction throughout his life. For this reason, he discussed the procedure with some other men who got it done. Ultimately, he felt like it was right for him. Hayes has recently been thrust into the spotlight due to his participation in Diddy's alleged "freak-offs," or alleged sex parties.

He took the stand in the Bad Boy founder's sex trafficking and racketeering trial in May. He sat down with Fox News Digital after the fact, admitting that his testimony might have been more helpful to the defense than the prosecution, which is not what he expected.

"Honestly, going into the courtroom… I thought I was prepared for it, but it was extremely nerve-wracking," he told the outlet. "You can’t really prepare yourself, and I had no idea it was going to be that many people, that many rows and tables. So I want to say, for about half of the testimony, I couldn’t even locate where he was. It was a really intense atmosphere."

Read More: Diddy's Alleged Drug-Running Assistant Granted Immunity For Trial Testimony

Diddy Trial Day 26

"I really thought my testimony – because there was nothing negative, nothing whatever – I really thought it was something that the defense would benefit from," Hayes continued. "I’m not a legal analyst or anything. But sometimes I said, well, maybe the prosecution just wants to question me and have everything in case the defense calls me. Because I really couldn’t understand how I was significant to their case. But there’s probably something there that I’m just unaware of."

Diddy's federal trial has continued today following some brief delays this week due to a sick juror and the Juneteenth holiday. The mogul's former assistant and alleged drug mule Brendan Paul will take the stand. He's been granted immunity in exchange for his testimony.

Read More: Photos Of Diddy’s Guns & Baby Oil Released To The Public Amid Federal Trial

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Diddy Sex Worker The Punisher Trial Testimony Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Alleged Sex Worker "The Punisher" Reflects On His Shocking Trial Testimony 6.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 64.7K
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals Music Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Cassie Following Shocking Diddy Trial Revelation 25.2K
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF Music Diddy Will Not Testify In His Alleged Sex Trafficking Trial 1156