During a recent interview with VladTV, sex worker Sharay Hayes opened up about his decision to undergo a life-changing penis implant procedure. Hayes, who also goes by "The Punisher," revealed that he struggled with erectile dysfunction throughout his life. For this reason, he discussed the procedure with some other men who got it done. Ultimately, he felt like it was right for him. Hayes has recently been thrust into the spotlight due to his participation in Diddy's alleged "freak-offs," or alleged sex parties.

He took the stand in the Bad Boy founder's sex trafficking and racketeering trial in May. He sat down with Fox News Digital after the fact, admitting that his testimony might have been more helpful to the defense than the prosecution, which is not what he expected.

"Honestly, going into the courtroom… I thought I was prepared for it, but it was extremely nerve-wracking," he told the outlet. "You can’t really prepare yourself, and I had no idea it was going to be that many people, that many rows and tables. So I want to say, for about half of the testimony, I couldn’t even locate where he was. It was a really intense atmosphere."

Diddy Trial Day 26

"I really thought my testimony – because there was nothing negative, nothing whatever – I really thought it was something that the defense would benefit from," Hayes continued. "I’m not a legal analyst or anything. But sometimes I said, well, maybe the prosecution just wants to question me and have everything in case the defense calls me. Because I really couldn’t understand how I was significant to their case. But there’s probably something there that I’m just unaware of."