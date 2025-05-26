While there have been many witness testimonies so far in the federal trial of Diddy, The Punisher's is one of the most curious. The alleged sex worker and erotic dancer who allegedly worked at "freak-off" parties recently spoke to Fox News Digital about his time on the stand.

According to AllHipHop, The Punisher (real name Sharay Hayes) expected to support the prosecution's case. However, he reportedly feels like he might've ended up helping the defense more with his witness testimony.

Hayes alleged Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura, who allegedly organized these parties, first hired him in 2012 to perform what Hayes thought would be a regular strip tease. Rather, it was allegedly an intimate party at the Trump hotel in New York. He claimed his "freak-offs" with the couple comprised of a lot of baby oil and Combs occasionally wearing a hijab to hide his face.

Furthermore, The Punisher alleged he engaged in eight to 12 sexual encounters over two and a half years and said he never saw Diddy using drugs or appearing drunk. He also claims he never perceived Ventura as uncomfortable during these parties.

Diddy Trial Day 10

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"Honestly, going into the courtroom… I thought I was prepared for it, but it was extremely nerve-wracking," Sharay Hayes remarked concerning the Diddy trial. "You can’t really prepare yourself, and I had no idea it was going to be that many people, that many rows and tables. So I want to say, for about half of the testimony, I couldn’t even locate where he was. It was a really intense atmosphere."

"I really thought my testimony – because there was nothing negative, nothing whatever – I really thought it was something that the defense would benefit from," he continued. "I’m not a legal analyst or anything. But sometimes I said, well, maybe the prosecution just wants to question me and have everything in case the defense calls me. Because I really couldn’t understand how I was significant to their case. But there’s probably something there that I’m just unaware of."

The Diddy trial will continue tomorrow (Tuesday, May 27) and will hear from his former assistant Capricorn Clark on the stand.