Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Gina Huynh, has been mentioned several times throughout the 2020s for various reasons.

As the mogul faces a RICO charge, many witnesses with personal relationships with him to testify such as Cassie Ventura. However, it appears that Cassie will be the only ex-girlfriend to testify in court --- according to journalist Matthew Russell Lee.

Courtroom journalist Matthew Russell Lee, better known by his X account @innercitypress, shared on social media thatHuynh has not been subpoenaed or listed as a cooperating witness. Lee is the number-one resource for the Diddy Trial. He tweets complete testimony transcripts, daily reviews, and debunking false information surrounding the trial.

Gina and Diddy had an on-and-off relationship for years. In 2019, she spoke on the domestic violence in their relationship, which resulted in an alleged miscarriage. After the 2019 interview, Gina would have public beef with other Diddy girlfriends such as Yung Miami.

Matthew Lee was asked when Gina Huynh will testify and the journalist explained that it's unlikely the prosecution will call her. He replied, “It’s not a good look, nor is it usually effective, to subpoena a victim-witness.”

Diddy Gina Huynh

While Cassie Ventura delivered the biggest testimony in the Diddy trial so far, others testify include recording artists Kid Cudi and Dawn Richard. Kid Cudi testified that he dated Cassie in 2011 and believes that Diddy blew up his Porsche.

Kerry Morgan and longtime assistant George Kaplan have already testified, with Kaplan receiving immunity. A make-up artist would testify to helping cover up bruises on Cassie after being assaulted by Diddy on mulitple ocassions.

Cassie’s 2023 civil lawsuit against Combs sparked renewed scrutiny of his alleged behavior and led to other women coming forward. Ventura mentioned Gina Huynh in her testimony as a woman Diddy was also dating while in a on-and-off relationship with her.

At this stage, it appears the prosecution is building its case without Huynh’s involvement. Whether that will change remains uncertain. Her absence raises questions about the legal strategy and how prosecutors are navigating the complex web of Combs’ past relationships.