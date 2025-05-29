While the Diddy trial still has a long ways to go in federal court, more narratives and accusations continue to emerge outside of it. Many of these came from Gene Deal, his former bodyguard who launched many allegations against him in the past year and a half.

His latest comes from an interview with The Art Of Dialogue, as reported by AllHipHop. Deal alleged that prosecutors are struggling to get the mogul's ex partner Gina Huynh to testify in Manhattan court. The reason for this, according to Deal, is because Puff allegedly gave her $2 million and other considerations to allegedly keep her quiet.

"They want the prosecution to hurry up to bring Gina in so Gina could paint the picture that, like, everything was consenting, because she’s been paid off," Gene Deal alleged concerning Diddy. "She took the $2 million payment from Diddy. I think Diddy may have gave her 2 million or something like that. Got her in school, gave an apartment out in L.A. Still was messing with him. Come on, man. Brainwashed."

Many believe that Huynh was "Victim-3" in Sean Combs' federal indictment. Despite a subpoena, no confirmation of this identity emerged. Both prosecutors and the defense have mentioned her and referenced her possible, but seemingly unlikely participation.

Per CNN, Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo reportedly told the court that Gina Huynh "is out of the case. Gina is not coming," he reportedly remarked earlier this month. Christy Slavik, Assistant U.S. Attorney, reportedly countered by alleging that Huynh was "very much a part of this case."

"The government can call Gina if it wants to," Agnifilo reportedly remarked. "It might be difficult. It might be hard to do. They are the United States of America. They can get Gina into this courtroom if that is what they want to do." We will see what they decide.

"This is the one who disappeared," Gene Deal alleged. "But she did talk to the federal government. They do have emails and everything from her and her lawyer. So she had to be somewhat involved in that." He also alleged she is a "hostile witness."

Meanwhile, Gene Deal was reportedly banned from Diddy's trial. Allegedly, he engaged in a physical altercation outside of the courthouse.