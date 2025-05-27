Suge Knight Addresses Capricorn Clark's Diddy Trial Testimony

Earlier today, a former assistant of Diddy for several years, Capricorn Clark, testified at Day 11 of the mogul's trial. During her time at the stand, she namedropped Suge Knight. Overall, we learned former Death Row Records owner is extremely close with Clark.
Per her testimony, he is the father of two of her friend's kids and they also worked together at his label for a while. Unfortunately, this relationship did not allegedly sit well with Diddy once she signed on to Bad Boy.
During the first day on the job, the accused one of his bodyguards took Capricorn Clark to Central Park at night. While there, Diddy allegedly told her that she would kill her if "anything happened." She took this death threat seriously, stating that it had "gravitas."
Clark also went to allege that Diddy's head security guard, "Uncle Paulie," kidnapped her and had her take multiple lie-detector tests every morning for five days. She alleged that if she didn't pass, she was going to be thrown into the East River.
This all allegedly occurred over her losing Diddy's jewelry on her watch. Following her emotional testimony, TMZ got in contact with Suge Knight for an over-the-phone interview to discuss her accounts.
Diddy Trial Day 11
They particularly focused on the first one we mentioned and according to Suge Knight, it checks out. He says he spoke with Capricorn Clark after that alleged 2004 interaction, and she told him that she was sure Diddy would follow through on his word.
Moreover, Knight says that Clark was scared, afraid, pressured, and helpless. Overall, it sounds like these two still have a close relationship and it's got us wondering if they spoke following her testimony.
Trial will resume tomorrow with some members of the Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department taking the stand. They were going to speak today, but the court wanted time for Clark to testify instead.