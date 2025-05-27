Suge Knight Addresses Capricorn Clark's Diddy Trial Testimony

Sean Combs Racketeering And Sex Trafficking Trial Enters Third Week
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 27: Ex-assistant Capricorn Clark leaves after testifying in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 27, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats, and violence. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
Capricorn Clark had an emotional time on the stand today as she recalled some allegedly horrifying moments while working for Diddy.

Earlier today, a former assistant of Diddy for several years, Capricorn Clark, testified at Day 11 of the mogul's trial. During her time at the stand, she namedropped Suge Knight. Overall, we learned former Death Row Records owner is extremely close with Clark.

Per her testimony, he is the father of two of her friend's kids and they also worked together at his label for a while. Unfortunately, this relationship did not allegedly sit well with Diddy once she signed on to Bad Boy.

During the first day on the job, the accused one of his bodyguards took Capricorn Clark to Central Park at night. While there, Diddy allegedly told her that she would kill her if "anything happened." She took this death threat seriously, stating that it had "gravitas."

Clark also went to allege that Diddy's head security guard, "Uncle Paulie," kidnapped her and had her take multiple lie-detector tests every morning for five days. She alleged that if she didn't pass, she was going to be thrown into the East River.

This all allegedly occurred over her losing Diddy's jewelry on her watch. Following her emotional testimony, TMZ got in contact with Suge Knight for an over-the-phone interview to discuss her accounts.

Diddy Trial Day 11
Cassie's Ice Cream Party
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: Capricorn Clark attends Cassie's ice cream party on April 23, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

They particularly focused on the first one we mentioned and according to Suge Knight, it checks out. He says he spoke with Capricorn Clark after that alleged 2004 interaction, and she told him that she was sure Diddy would follow through on his word.

Moreover, Knight says that Clark was scared, afraid, pressured, and helpless. Overall, it sounds like these two still have a close relationship and it's got us wondering if they spoke following her testimony.

Trial will resume tomorrow with some members of the Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department taking the stand. They were going to speak today, but the court wanted time for Clark to testify instead.

