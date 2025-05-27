Cassie Rushed To The Hospital As She Prepares To Go Into Labor

Cassie appears to be preparing to officially welcome her and her husband Alex Fine's third child together.

Cassie was rushed to a hospital in New York City on Tuesday and she is currently in the labor and delivery unit, according to a new report from TMZ. She and her husband, Alex Fine, are expecting their third child together. The update comes after she spent several days testifying in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial, earlier this month. While on the stand, she had a noticeable baby bump. She was about eight months pregnant at the time.

Cassie and Alex Fine first went public with their relationship back in December 2018. That came just a few months after she and Diddy finally ended things. Cassie and Fine eventually tied the knot in October 2019. That same year, they welcomed their first daughter, Frankie. They welcomed their second child, Sunny, in March 2021.

Diddy Trial Day 11

As for her aforementioned testimony, Cassie recounted years of alleged abuse from Diddy and detailed several specific "freak-off" encounters. She also spoke about his alleged reaction to her dating Kid Cudi, her lawsuit against him from 2023, and much more. Altogether, it was an emotionally challenging testimony.

Afterward, her attorney, Doug Wigdor, read a statement outside of the courtroom on her behalf. "I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear. For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget," she wrote, as caught by TMZ. She concluded by suggesting that she was shifting her focus to her pregnancy.

Diddy's trial is continuing with more witness testimony, this week. Following a brief break for Memorial Day Weekend, the Bad Boy mogul's former assistant, Capricorn Clark, took the stand on Tuesday. She alleged that Diddy once had her kidnapped and made her take multiple lie detector tests after some of his jewelry went missing. She also mentioned Cassie and her relationship with Kid Cudi.

