Diddy's Ex Gina Huynh Seemingly Shades Yung Miami

The Diddy case continues to cause controversy, whether it's his ex Gina Huynh's controversial support of him or narratives related to hip-hop peers such as Yung Miami. This time around, both seemed to cross over thanks to some alleged shade from Huynh towards the former City Girl.

According to AllHipHop, she took to the Threads platform to defend Sean Combs, call for his freedom, and blast his detractors. "I've never been the type of person to follow crowds & trends. I'm not a follower," Gina Huynh expressed concerning Diddy. "You sheeps act like I can’t forgive a man I once loved... I’m not gonna kick him while he’s down cause yall want me to. B***H I DON’T EVEN KNOW YOU... TF lol. Goofies... ima always have his back. I'm too high vibrational for this."

The alleged shade towards the Florida femcee came in another series of posts, one of which references City Girls' "Act Up" hit. "I suggest everybody and they mama go meditate, touch grass, & hug trees. Yall fr need it. It’s time yall raise yall frequencies & self-awareness. 40% of people in the world are just a bunch of NPCs. Real a** b***h give a f**k... Chile anyways..."

When Will Diddy Be Released?

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Gina Huynh and Yung Miami clashed before, but this was while the latter was still dating Diddy. They fought over their relationships and dynamics, and since the Bad Boy mogul's sexual misconduct scandal blew up, things quieted down... For the most part. Huynh allegedly shaded Miami in April of last year, but that's as speculative and unconfirmed as this most recent example.

While Gina Huynh continues to speak out in support of her former boo, Yung Miami's dynamic with Diddy is a little more vague. She created a lot of distance and didn't speak out much about his trial. However, the Caresha Please host did seem to allegedly shade alleged victims and celebrate the avoidance of heavy convictions online.