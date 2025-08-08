Diddy's Ex Gina Huynh Seemingly Shades Yung Miami

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 310 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Ex Gina Huynh Shades Yung Miami Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 26: (EDITOR'S NOTE: A special effects lens filter has been used in this image.) Yung Miami attends 4Ever Fridays Hosted by Yung Miami at Bamboo NightClub on July 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Gina Huynh and Yung Miami have clashed in the past, although that was mostly back when the former City Girl was still with Diddy.

The Diddy case continues to cause controversy, whether it's his ex Gina Huynh's controversial support of him or narratives related to hip-hop peers such as Yung Miami. This time around, both seemed to cross over thanks to some alleged shade from Huynh towards the former City Girl.

According to AllHipHop, she took to the Threads platform to defend Sean Combs, call for his freedom, and blast his detractors. "I've never been the type of person to follow crowds & trends. I'm not a follower," Gina Huynh expressed concerning Diddy. "You sheeps act like I can’t forgive a man I once loved... I’m not gonna kick him while he’s down cause yall want me to. B***H I DON’T EVEN KNOW YOU... TF lol. Goofies... ima always have his back. I'm too high vibrational for this."

The alleged shade towards the Florida femcee came in another series of posts, one of which references City Girls' "Act Up" hit. "I suggest everybody and they mama go meditate, touch grass, & hug trees. Yall fr need it. It’s time yall raise yall frequencies & self-awareness. 40% of people in the world are just a bunch of NPCs. Real a** b***h give a f**k... Chile anyways..."

Read More: Diddy's Ex, Gina Huynh, Says She Won't Fear For Her Safety If He Is Found Not Guilty

When Will Diddy Be Released?
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Gina Huynh and Yung Miami clashed before, but this was while the latter was still dating Diddy. They fought over their relationships and dynamics, and since the Bad Boy mogul's sexual misconduct scandal blew up, things quieted down... For the most part. Huynh allegedly shaded Miami in April of last year, but that's as speculative and unconfirmed as this most recent example.

While Gina Huynh continues to speak out in support of her former boo, Yung Miami's dynamic with Diddy is a little more vague. She created a lot of distance and didn't speak out much about his trial. However, the Caresha Please host did seem to allegedly shade alleged victims and celebrate the avoidance of heavy convictions online.

Despite Huynh and others' efforts to secure Combs' bail, he remains behind bars ahead of his October 3 sentencing. Depending on the sentence, he could serve time or go back home.

Read More: Diddy's Former Bodyguard Alleges The Mogul Paid Gina Huynh Millions To Not Testify In Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Gina Huynh Doubles Down Diddy Support Hip Hop News Music Gina Huynh Doubles Down On Diddy Support Amid Backlash 968
Strength Of A Woman Festival &amp; Summit Day 2 State Farm Arena Concert Pop Culture Gina Huynh Seems To Shade Yung Miami By Using "Yams" Lingo On Instagram 5.4K
DiddyFollowingGinaHuynh Relationships Diddy Following Gina Huynh's Instagram Again After She Previously Blocked Him: Report 13.4K
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor Crime Cassie's Mention Of Diddy's Ex, Gina Huynh, May Be All We Get As She's Unlikely To Testify, Journalist Says 14.5K
Comments 0