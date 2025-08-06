Gina Huynh Doubles Down On Diddy Support Amid Backlash

Earlier this month, Diddy's ex-girlfriend Gina Huynh wrote a letter to a judge in support of his request for bail. In it, she explained that she's known him for years. According to her, he “was not always perfect,” but “he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future.”

“By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior. To my knowledge, he has not been violent for many years, and he has been committed to being a father first,” she added, per CNN. “I am writing because I do not view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or to the community.”

She was referred to as "victim 3" in the indictment against Diddy, and this was the first time she identified herself by name. She later took to threads with a simple message, writing, “FreeDiddy 🖤.” Huynh's decision to support her ex earned her some backlash from social media users, who sounded off in her replies.

Gina Huynh & Diddy

“Is there anything you won’t do for money??" one user asked. “Girl— you need a mental evaluation!!!!" someone else insisted. It appears, however, that Huynh couldn't care less about what haters have to say. Today, she hopped on the platform once again to double down on her decision to back Diddy amid his legal battle.

"I’ve never been the type of person to follow crowds & trends. I’m not a follower," she claimed, as captured by The Shade Room. “You sheeps 🐑 act like I can’t forgive a man I once loved… I’m not gonna kick him while he’s down cause yall want me to. B***H I DONT EVEN KNOW YOU… TF lol 😂 goofies… ima always have his back. 💕”