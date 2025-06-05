News
diddy case
Music
Prosecutors Blast Diddy’s Lawyers' Questioning Of "Mia" And Demand Dr. Dawn Hughes' Return To The Stand
Diddy's legal team asked the pseudonymous "Mia" questions about the kind messages she sent to her alleged abuser, Diddy.
By
Cole Blake
10 mins ago