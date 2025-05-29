Gene Deal Banned From Diddy Trial After Alleged Altercation Outside The Courthouse

Sean Combs Racketeering And Sex Trafficking Trial Enters Third Week
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 27: Former bodyguard Gene Deal arrives for the the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 27, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
Diddy's trial is continuing with more witness testimony on Thursday, but it looks like Gene Deal won't be in attendance.

Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, has reportedly been banned from attending the Bad Boy mogul's ongoing criminal trial after allegedly getting into a physical altercation outside of the courthouse in New York City, earlier this week. Deal has been making headlines over the last year for speaking about the allegations surrounding Diddy in various interviews.

A TikToker by the name of Secret Service Sam, who has been covering the trial, explained the situation in a recent video. "[Gene Deal] got into an altercation with a YouTuber, a friend of mine now who I know called Dnot. Dnot was harassing him the day before, calling him all these names, calling him Uncle Phil. There's a video you can see and apparently he punched out and knocked out Dnot yesterday to the point where they told Gene Deal not to come back for a few days. No arrests were made or anything," Sam explained.

Earlier this month, Deal reacted to Cassie's bombshell testimony against Diddy during an interview with The Art Of Dialogue. "So it is disturbing, that he could brainwash her to the point where she's believing that she's pleasing him and all his fetishes and everything by doing some s**t that she's doing for him," he said. "That's some nasty, perverted s**t. To me, that's demonic. [...] How high do you get that you want another man's juices rubbed on you? After they ejaculated on your girl. How high do you get for this s**t?"

During her testimony, Cassie recounted dealing with years of alleged physical and sexual abuse from Diddy. She also discussed his allegedly furious reaction to learning about her relationship with Kid Cudi, and much more.

Read More: Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Alleges He's "Demonic" While Addressing Cassie's Trial Testimony

Diddy Trial Day 12

Cassie is just one of several high-profile witnesses to take the stand in the last several weeks. Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, as well as Kid Cudi and more people have all testified about Diddy.

According to CNN, the trial will be continuing on Thursday with more testimony from Deonte Nash, a celebrity stylist and a friend of Cassie. Prosecutors also reportedly plan to call another one of Diddy's former assistants to the stand.

Read More: Diddy's Former Bodyguard Speculates On Who Was Responsible For 50 Cent's 2000 Shooting

