Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Alleges He's "Demonic" While Addressing Cassie's Trial Testimony

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 463 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Ex Bodyguard Demonic Cassie Trial Testimony Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Hip-hop artist Sean Combs during the 2014 NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Gene Deal reacted to Cassie's allegations in the Diddy trial, which include various accusations relating to sexual and workplace misconduct.

The Diddy trial has mostly centered around Cassie Ventura so far and their allegedly abusive and toxic relationship. Her witness testimony was shocking for much of the public to hear, including for Sean Combs' former bodyguard Gene Deal.

During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, the ex-security guard spoke on Ventura's testimony and the alleged crimes she detailed. He staunchly blasted his former employer and passionately condemned this alleged behavior.

"The stories that we are hearing about the things that Cassie has done?" Gene Deal alleged concerning the Diddy accusations. "And we got these people out here believing that she made this s**t up. She ain't did this with nobody – I ain't seen not one of her ex-boyfriends... come out and say that she was doing that way before she got to Diddy. So it is disturbing, bruh, that he could brainwash her to the point where she's believing that she's pleasing him and all his fetishes and everything by doing some s**t that she's doing for him."

Read More: Ex-Wife Of Diddy's Alleged "Sex Slave" Claims He's Still Afraid Of The Bad Boy Mogul

Diddy Trial Day 5

"That's some nasty, perverted s**t," he continued his allegations. "To me, that's demonic. [...] How high do you get that you want another man's juices rubbed on you? After they ejaculated on your girl. How high do you get for this s**t, bruh? [...] All of this is coming from the drugs. [...] You watch your girl get smashed out by a male escort that you done paid to come in to have sex with her. So you can get his semen and rub it on your body and watch, and jerk – Man, come on, bruh. I hope this ain't the whole interview."

Regardless of these reactions, the Diddy trial continues to move along. The jury heard from a few other witnesses. These include former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard and a Homeland Security agent who arrested the mogul back in September.

We also saw Cassie finish her witness testimony before the week was out. We will see what the next week holds for this legal procedure and what other reactions it causes. As for Gene Deal, this is one of many rants against his former employer for his alleged misdeeds.

Read More: Gene Deal Claims Diddy Had A Relationship With Ex-Bad Boy Record's President Kirk Burrowes

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals Music Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Cassie Following Shocking Diddy Trial Revelation 24.0K
HNHH News Kevin Gates Condones Murder Of Baton Rouge Police Officers 30.6K
Diddy Bodyguard Who Was Responsible 50 Cent Shooting Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Former Bodyguard Speculates On Who Was Responsible For 50 Cent's 2000 Shooting 3.5K
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Gene Deal Claims Diddy Had A Relationship With Ex-Bad Boy Record's President Kirk Burrowes 2.7K