The Diddy trial has mostly centered around Cassie Ventura so far and their allegedly abusive and toxic relationship. Her witness testimony was shocking for much of the public to hear, including for Sean Combs' former bodyguard Gene Deal.

During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, the ex-security guard spoke on Ventura's testimony and the alleged crimes she detailed. He staunchly blasted his former employer and passionately condemned this alleged behavior.

"The stories that we are hearing about the things that Cassie has done?" Gene Deal alleged concerning the Diddy accusations. "And we got these people out here believing that she made this s**t up. She ain't did this with nobody – I ain't seen not one of her ex-boyfriends... come out and say that she was doing that way before she got to Diddy. So it is disturbing, bruh, that he could brainwash her to the point where she's believing that she's pleasing him and all his fetishes and everything by doing some s**t that she's doing for him."

Diddy Trial Day 5

"That's some nasty, perverted s**t," he continued his allegations. "To me, that's demonic. [...] How high do you get that you want another man's juices rubbed on you? After they ejaculated on your girl. How high do you get for this s**t, bruh? [...] All of this is coming from the drugs. [...] You watch your girl get smashed out by a male escort that you done paid to come in to have sex with her. So you can get his semen and rub it on your body and watch, and jerk – Man, come on, bruh. I hope this ain't the whole interview."

Regardless of these reactions, the Diddy trial continues to move along. The jury heard from a few other witnesses. These include former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard and a Homeland Security agent who arrested the mogul back in September.