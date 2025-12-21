Nicki Minaj Calls JD Vance An "Assassin" In Front Of Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Nicki Minaj recently spoke with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest this Sunday. Erika's husband Charlie Kirk was killed this year.

Nicki Minaj has drawn a lot of backlash for her political support of United States President Donald Trump, a choice she doesn't plan to abandon. Today (Sunday, December 21), she attended Turning Point USA's AmericaFest to speak with its CEO Erika Kirk, the widow of TPUSA founder and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

However, the Trinidadian superstar faced an awkward moment when she referred to U.S. Vice President JD Vance as an "assassin" in front of Erika. Her husband Charlie was fatally shot at a debate event earlier this year. But the new Turning Point USA leader took the accidental slip-up in stride.

"You have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance, our vice president. And when I say that... Mm..." Nicki remarked, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. She paused and winced when she took note of her words.

"Trust me, there's nothing new under the sun that I have not heard, so you're fine," Erika Kirk remarked. "You have to laugh about it, truly. I have been called every single thing. And you know what? God is so good, you let it roll right off your back. This is what's so beautiful about this moment. If the Internet wants to clip it, who cares? I love this woman. She is an amazing woman. She has a soul and a heart for the Lord. Words are words. But I know her heart. It doesn't even matter. You say what you want to say because I know your heart. And I will not judge that."

Nicki Minaj's Erika Kirk Conversation

This moment with Erika Kirk followed more Nicki Minaj shots against Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California. She's been beefing with him for allegedly not helping her with her swatting incidents in the state, and his social media team has fired back with some shade.

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj's support of Donald Trump also came up during this conversation with Erika Kirk. "He's given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to win," she posited. "And to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact. He's from Queens, New York, like me. But what it's shown me personally is, sometimes, even in the worst-feeling times in your life, you think that you're never going to come back from it. But you do. Our president shows that."

