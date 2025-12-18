6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj's "Fefe" Suffers Huge RIAA Demotion

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's 2018 smash "FEFE" has received some major revisions to its RIAA certification. You could even call it historic because the once 8x platinum single now holds five million units sold. According to Pop Fusion, it's the first time this century that anything has happened like this.

Per RIAA's website, the update was made on Monday, December 15. If you were curious, "FEFE" sold eight million units on September 5, 2019, according to chart data. It was especially impressive back then as 6ix9ine and Nicki dropped the collab in July 2018.

Overall, this doesn't instantly wipe away anything the song did. It was unavoidable on the radio, on streaming playlists, and social media. The music video has over 1.1 billion views. Moreover, it debuted at number four on the Hot 100.

However, this does make you wonder if botting was going on to make the track just a bit more successful. That theory will almost certainly come to light as we await an answer from RIAA. As of yet, they have not clarified why such a drastic change was made to "FEFE."

But shockingly, that's not the only wild thing to report. If you notice on the RIAA's site, Nicki Minaj's name is nowhere to be found.

So, that means if the track ever achieves diamond status (10 million units), she won't receive a plaque for that. Of course, things could change to where her name gets re-added. After all, she's got feature and writing credits on DSPS.

But that is worth mentioning right now.

Overall, it's going to be interesting to hear what the RIAA has to say about this if they decide to speak out.

For 6ix9ine, though, this news comes at a bad time. Earlier this month, the "GUMMO" songwriter was sentenced to three months in prison over his handful of probation violations. They stem from his infamous Nine Trey Bloods RICO case.