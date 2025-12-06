6ix9ine Shares Surprising Weight Loss Plans For Three-Month Prison Sentence

MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 22: Tekashi 69 parties at Mr. Jones on August 22, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Tekashi 6ix9ine reacted to his three-month prison sentence for probation violations after pleading with the judge about his stressful life.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is rarely apologetic about his antics and controversies, but especially in the legal sense, he knows when to cool it. This week, he received a three-month prison sentence for violating the terms of his probation. That probation was over his Nine Trey Bloods RICO case, and the violations are the physical assault of a man in Florida over snitching taunts along with drug possession.

As caught by TMZ, the New York rapper said he isn't worried about his sentence, thinks the judge in his case was fair, and proclaimed he will use this time behind bars to get in shape. Also, he said that he will probably be in a secure unit after his January 6 report due to his snitching scandal.

Apparently, 6ix9ine plans to eat nothing other than one box of Oreos each day he's in jail in order to get from 190 pounds to 120. Interestingly, he also said that he's never been attacked in prison over his past, and he doesn't think it'll happen this time around. Nevertheless, Tekashi wants to take advantage of time behind bars to lose some pounds. We'll see if it goes down like he plans.

Why Is 6ix9ine Going To Jail?
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Aug 2, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Tekashi69 reacts while in attendance for the game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, during 6ix9ine's trial, he pleaded with the judge to "walk a mile in his shoes" and consider the threats he faced after his federal cooperation in the aforementioned RICO case. While the judge still sentenced him to prison time, this seemingly prevented a more harsh ruling.

"Mental health is a real thing," Tekashi expressed, per Complex. "Just give me a chance to get my life back together." He recalled various instances in which he walked away from threats and altercations. Also, the provocateur brought up his 2023 gym assault as reason for paranoia and stress, which led to the assault on a man that violated his probation.

Amid Tekashi 6ix9ine's other antics, we will see whether or not these three months in prison will change him. He seeks physical change, but many fans wonder whether or not he will have the same confrontational energy upon release. The past shows us that a full turnaround is very unlikely, for better or worse.

