6ix9ine Removed From Adin Ross Prison Stream Featuring DJ Akademiks & Charleston White

Adin Ross, DJ Akademiks, N3on, Charleston White, 6ix9ine, and more were up to some serious shenanigans last night. On December 3, Ross hosted a courtroom/prison-themed livestream, essentially making a comedic version of the rapper's real life legal situation. There's a handful of clips circulating online, including Ak interrogating the provocateur in admittedly funny fashion.

However, while this entire stream was a circus to begin with, it still managed to get even more out of control. The real chaos ensued during the courtroom portion of the evening with Charleston White acting as the judge.

In the clip caught by No Jumper, dressed in an orange jumpsuit, 6ix9ine, gets out of his seat and approaches trans social media personality, Ali Lopez. She's pretty much just minding her own business when all of the sudden, the "GUMMO" artist decides to start humping her leg.

According to Adin, it was a completely off script. "Bro went rogue, straight up. That was some insane sh*t, not on the script at all," he said as caught by Hypefresh.

Tekashi took to his Instagram Story to add even more fuel to the fire, "I HAD TO DO IT TO EM [shrugging emoji]."

6ix9ine Prison Sentencing

As for Ali Lopez, who's become pretty bulletproof to all of the hate and jokes she's faced, didn't expect anything less. "Look, it was batsh*t, but I knew the energy going in. Tekashi’s just… Tekashi."

After pulling that unthinkable stunt, 6ix9ine was promptly removed from the view of the cameras by "police officers." Adin was absolutely stunned shouting, "What the f*ck?!" and "Yo, get this clown outta here!"

Overall, while this is really shocking, it's also not. 6ix9ine has made a killing off of setting people off and getting under their skin.

Interestingly though, he's indirectly showing a lot of confidence amid a pretty serious time. If you haven't been following him lately, he's facing more prison time over handful of probation violations. He admitted to assaulting a man at a Florida mall who kept taunting him. Moreover, he plead guilty in July to two counts of drug possession.

As a result, prosecutors want at least three to nine months for the violations. On top of that, they feel its necessary he attend drug treatment and anger management classes. However, while he was slated to receive his sentence already, he successfully managed to push the date back to December 5, tentatively.