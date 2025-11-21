Antonio Brown & 6ix9ine Catch Heat For Charlie Kirk Jokes During Adin Ross' Stream

Antonio Brown and 6ix9ine were playing football with Adin Ross, N3on, and BenDaDonnn on Adin's Kick stream when things went south.

A link-up between Antonio Brown and 6ix9ine is sure to cause some controversy, as both men are dealing with a lot right now. Brown's accused of attempted murder, whereas Tekashi 6ix9ine recently suffered a scary home invasion that threatened his mother. During an Adin Ross stream alongside N3on, BenDaDonnn, and more, the two provocateurs garnered some backlash from conservatives and beyond for their jokes about the death of Charlie Kirk.

For those unaware, Kirk was a conservative commentator and media figure who was assassinated at a speaking event in September. His death has become a fiery source of conflict in today's political climate, something Tekashi and AB clearly don't mind making light of.

The first to make a remark was the New York rapper. During a game of football, he noticed some fans who pulled up on them to say hello. "We're not going to get Charlie Kirk'd," 6ix9ine remarked. Later on, Antonio Brown echoed this sentiment when another car got close to the house and they made their way back inside. "No one's going to Charlie Kirk me, right?" he told Adin Ross.

Antonio Brown Arrest

This follows some other controversies for both celebrities. Antonio Brown's arrest on attempted murder charges led to a not guilty plea and posting bond.

"I took this case because I passionately believe in Brown’s defense," his lawyer Mark Eiglarsh stated regarding these allegations. "The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself from an individual who previously committed criminal acts against him. It’s a privilege to represent him, and I am determined to ensure that justice is served."

Meanwhile, Tekashi 6ix9ine's legal woes are on hold. The judge in his case delayed his sentencing for probation violations. This is due to the invasion perpetrators carried out on 6ix9ine's home while he was away.

With all this in mind, maybe this controversy feels light for them amid much more pressing matters. But still, it did not stop folks from dragging them online over these remarks and jokes.

