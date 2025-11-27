6ix9ine Reveals How He Got Revenge On Dave East For Mocking His Music

6ix9ine has been living it up as a provocateur and commentator these days, making big waves with his new music and fiery takes. During a recent podcast appearance with Adam22 caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, he recalled how some folks have mocked his antics over the years and how he got revenge on Dave East for this.

Both MCs are in very different spaces within New York hip-hop, whether sonically or artistically. Their rises to fame are also very different, with Tekashi 6ix9ine having quite the meteoric ascent compared to East's steadily solid respect. Furthermore, their crossover was unsurprisingly rocky.

"Dave East [in] 2016, he's on the XXL [Freshman Class]," Tekashi recalled. "So it's probably like, 16 people in the studio. Dave East puts me on the spot. So I played, like, some metal rap. You know what I mean? Everybody just started laughing. The b***hes I liked started laughing. Fast forward to 2018, 'GUMMO' comes out. Me and A Boogie [Wit Da Hoodie] was going to meet La La Anthony for, like, these kid events she does in New York. Dave East was in line to get in. He couldn't get in. I was like, 'Yo, you want to come in?' He was like, 'Yeah.' And I was like, 'Nah.'"

That's certainly one way to flex your career in comparison to a peer, and we'll see if Dave claps back at this anytime soon. But that's not the only way they crossed paths.

"He was with one of my homies. We was in the studio. He didn't have no tattoos, no rainbow hair," Dave East said of 6ix9ine. "He had a regular haircut, he sat in the corner. He was a cameraman, he used to do videos. That's a fact. He said 'What's up,' he smoked, drank, real L7. Next time I seen him, he was the biggest blood I ever seen. The biggest blood on Earth."

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine's catching heat for other reasons. For example, a recent livestream with Adin Ross, Antonio Brown, and more resulted in some backlash for some Charlie Kirk jokes he and AB made. That joins a long list of other provocative statements going viral these days.