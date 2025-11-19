6ix9ine has reportedly inked a multi-million dollar deal with Kick to livestream on the platform exclusively. According to the social media page, KickChamp, the polarizing rapper will be broadcasting on Kick throughout the next year. Further details on the agreement are unclear.

In the replies to the announcement, fans had plenty of jokes about 6ix9ine's ongoing legal trouble. "From where? His jail cell?" one user asked. Another wrote: "Why sponsoring this type of content? Kick must be very proud of this… role model for young folks…"

6ix9ine Sentencing Hearing

For now, 6ix9ine is still scheduled to return to the courtroom for his sentencing hearing on Thursday, November 20th, although he just requested a delay to relocate his mother after gunmen broke into his home over the weekend. His lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, explained the situation in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer.

“The reason for this request is that Mr. Hernandez was the victim of a home invasion on Sunday, November 16. Four masked men entered his home and held his mother at gunpoint while several items were taken from his home,” Lazzaro wrote, according to AllHipHop. “My office has been in contact with AUSA Jonathan Rebold, and he consents to this request."

The break-in occurred while 6ix9ine was livestreaming with Jack Doherty in Miami. He believes the burglars took advantage of the opportunity to get inside his home while he was away. It was a rare situation, considering 6ix9ine has been on house arrest while awaiting his sentencing hearing. He had to get prior approval in order to leave for the stream. "Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p*ssy sh*t," he said in a video addressing the situation.

6ix9ine is facing between three and nine months in prison after violating the terms of his supervised release, earlier this year. Additionally, prosecutors are also hoping to get a renewed two-year supervised release term. This time around, it would include substance abuse treatment and anger management counseling.