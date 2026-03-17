Mary J. Blige Reveals The Truth About 50 Cent

Mary J. Blige spoke about her relationship with 50 Cent during an appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Monday. In doing so, Blige, who starred in 50's show, Power Book II: Ghost, described him as a “great boss” and noted that the rapper “always blesses us with jobs."

From there, she recalled 50 appearing on her BET talk show The Wine Down. “He opened up so much. He was so soft and inviting, and he told so much truth,” Blige recalled. “And not that he would ever lie. What I'm saying is he was very vulnerable. I was like, ‘Wow, you are really a nice man.’ He's a beautiful person until you rub that wrong side, and then that's it.”

Who Is 50 Cent Beefing With?

Mary J. Blige's praise of 50 Cent comes as he's been feuding with several other rappers in recent weeks. For starters, he's been battling with Maino, Jim Jones, Fabolous, and Dave East since they criticized Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, during an episode of the Let’s Rap About It podcast in December. He used the music video for his Max B collaboration, "No More Tricks, No More Tries," to poke fun at them with artificial intelligence. Maino responded with his diss tracks, "Bleed Like Us" and "The Algorithm."