Mary J. Blige Reveals The Truth About 50 Cent

BY Cole Blake
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Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Mary J. Blige, playing her first show in Detroit proper in more than a decade, took the stage at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, September 24, 2022. © Kelly Jordan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Mary J. Blige's comments come as 50 Cent has been wrapped up in numerous feuds with other artists on social media.

Mary J. Blige spoke about her relationship with 50 Cent during an appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Monday. In doing so, Blige, who starred in 50's show, Power Book II: Ghost, described him as a “great boss” and noted that the rapper “always blesses us with jobs."

From there, she recalled 50 appearing on her BET talk show The Wine Down. “He opened up so much. He was so soft and inviting, and he told so much truth,” Blige recalled. “And not that he would ever lie. What I'm saying is he was very vulnerable. I was like, ‘Wow, you are really a nice man.’ He's a beautiful person until you rub that wrong side, and then that's it.”

Read More: Maino Takes Aim At 50 Cent On Fiery Diss Track “Bleed Like Us”

Who Is 50 Cent Beefing With?

Mary J. Blige's praise of 50 Cent comes as he's been feuding with several other rappers in recent weeks. For starters, he's been battling with Maino, Jim Jones, Fabolous, and Dave East since they criticized Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, during an episode of the Let’s Rap About It podcast in December. He used the music video for his Max B collaboration, "No More Tricks, No More Tries," to poke fun at them with artificial intelligence. Maino responded with his diss tracks, "Bleed Like Us" and "The Algorithm."

On top of that, 50's been trading shots online with T.I. and his family. That drama began when T.I. claimed that 50 was the reason their potential Verzuz match fell through. He discussed the situation on an episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game. When 50 shared the aforementioned music video for "No More Tricks, No More Tries," on Instagram, he took a shot at T.I. in the caption. "Yall thought I was talking about the Cosby’s. I’ll deal with Bill later. I am the algorithm," he wrote. He's also been poking fun at his long-time rival, Young Buck.

Read More: 50 Cent Hits Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous & Dave East In New A.I. Video And Fans Are Divided

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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