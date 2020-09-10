Power Book II
- TV"Power Book II: Ghost" Season 3 Trailer: WatchThe highly-anticipated trailer gives fans a glimpse into the third season of the hit drama series.By Emily Burr
- TV"Power Book II" Actor, Gianni Paolo, Speaks Out About Joseph Sikora Ignoring Him On StageIt looks like Tommy and Brayden weren't on the same page.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop Culture"Power Book II" Cast Says 50 Cent Replaced T.I. With Method Man Due To BeefMichael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo shared some never-before-heard info about the original casting for "Power Book II: Ghost."By hnhh
- TV50 Cent Can't Stop Trolling STARZ, Drags "Extra" Host Billy Bush50 Cent continues to rip into STARZ. By Aron A.
- TVMary J. Blige And Method Man Receive NAACP Image Awards For Their Roles In "Power: Ghost"The two highly esteemed artists have turned their acting into accolades.By Taiyo Coates
- TV50 Cent Celebrates Actor Geoffrey Owens Role On "Power" After Viral Trader Joe's PicGeoffrey Owens, known for his role as Elvin Tibideaux in "The Cosby Show," landed a role in "Power" after going viral for working at Trader Joe's.By Aron A.
- TV50 Cent’s “Power Book II” Was “Written Exclusively” For Mary J. Blige, According To Method Man“Mary brought a big audience with her, they knew what they was doing,” the Wu-Tang Clan artist shared in an interview.By Hayley Hynes
- TVMichael Rainey Jr. Shades STARZ Over "Power Book II" Premiere, 50 Cent Chimes InMichael Rainey Jr. jokes about the small-scale premiere of "Power Book II: Ghost" Season 2, prompting a reaction from 50 Cent.By Joshua Robinson
- TV50 Cent Gives An Exclusive BTS Look At 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 2The rap mogul gave eager fans a look at the highly-anticipated second season of "Ghost." By Madusa S.
- TVMethod Man Announces Redman's Role In "Power Book II" Season 2Meth & Red will be reuniting on screen as brothers for the upcoming season of "Power Book II." By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Flexes His Influence: "I Can Still Move The Needle"50 Cent reminds the masses that he's still capable of moving the needle, as evidenced by his clever use of a King Von banger in "Power: Book II." By Mitch Findlay
- TV50 Cent Drops "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" TrailerSTARZ shares the first trailer for "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."By Veracia Ankrah
- TV50 Cent's "Power Book II: Ghost" Gets Renewed For Season 2Starz confirms 50 Cent "Power Book II: Ghost" will officially have a second season. By Aron A.
- MusicMethod Man Says Mary J. Blige Would "Kill Somebody" In VerzuzWhen asked whether she'd participate in a Verzuz battle, Mary J. Blige gets a mighty co-sign from her co-star and collaborator Method Man. By Mitch Findlay