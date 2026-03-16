Maino Puts Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks, & More On Blast With New Diss Track, "The Algorithm"

BY Cole Blake
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Jim X Maino Studio Session
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Maino attends the Jim X Maino Studio Session on July 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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Maino also included more shots for 50 Cent, with whom he has been beefing for several months.

Maino targets countless online media personalities on his newest single, "The Algorithm," which he shared for fans on Sunday. In doing so, he mentions Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks, Wack 100, Adam22, and more.

He kicks off the song by remarking that he was "outside" while coming up and not "beefing on computers." From there, he mentions Wack 100 and No Jumper by name before remarking, "Where these boys at, bet they harmless / That ain't disrespect, they say it's content." He goes on to bring up VladTV and Million Dollaz Worth of Game, among others.

Read More: 50 Cent Drops Untitled Track While Trolling T.I., Papoose & Fabolous

Why Are Maino & 50 Cent Beefing?

Eventually, Maino drops more shots for 50 Cent, with whom he has been beefing for months. The song's title appears to reference an upcoming album he's working on. Their rivalry heated up again last week when Maino released his diss track, "Bleed Like Us." Their feud stems from an episode of the Let’s Rap About It podcast, when Maino, Jim Jones, Fabolous, and Dave East criticized 50's Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

When 50 Cent responded by trolling them on social media, the group teamed up for the "Squatter's Rights" freestyle. 50 eventually returned fire with the music video for his Max B collaboration, "No More Tricks, No More Tries." Seemingly using artificial intelligence, 50 poked fun at all of the Let’s Rap About It crew. Speaking with TMZ back in December, Maino joked that beefing with 50 Cent has been profitable. “Beefing with 50 is good business,” he remarked. "Numbers is up, podcast is up, engagement is up. I wish I woulda known this a long time ago."

In addition to the drama with Maino, 50 Cent has also been feuding with T.I. in recent weeks. He dropped an untitled song to address all of the drama on Friday. In the caption, he hinted at having more music in store. He wrote: "I’d Fvck these up if they jump me in real life a bunch of punks. THE ALGORITHM is coming!"

Read More: Maino Takes Aim At 50 Cent On Fiery Diss Track “Bleed Like Us”

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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