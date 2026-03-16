Maino targets countless online media personalities on his newest single, "The Algorithm," which he shared for fans on Sunday. In doing so, he mentions Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks, Wack 100, Adam22, and more.

He kicks off the song by remarking that he was "outside" while coming up and not "beefing on computers." From there, he mentions Wack 100 and No Jumper by name before remarking, "Where these boys at, bet they harmless / That ain't disrespect, they say it's content." He goes on to bring up VladTV and Million Dollaz Worth of Game, among others.

Why Are Maino & 50 Cent Beefing?

Eventually, Maino drops more shots for 50 Cent, with whom he has been beefing for months. The song's title appears to reference an upcoming album he's working on. Their rivalry heated up again last week when Maino released his diss track, "Bleed Like Us." Their feud stems from an episode of the Let’s Rap About It podcast, when Maino, Jim Jones, Fabolous, and Dave East criticized 50's Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

When 50 Cent responded by trolling them on social media, the group teamed up for the "Squatter's Rights" freestyle. 50 eventually returned fire with the music video for his Max B collaboration, "No More Tricks, No More Tries." Seemingly using artificial intelligence, 50 poked fun at all of the Let’s Rap About It crew. Speaking with TMZ back in December, Maino joked that beefing with 50 Cent has been profitable. “Beefing with 50 is good business,” he remarked. "Numbers is up, podcast is up, engagement is up. I wish I woulda known this a long time ago."