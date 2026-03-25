Maino Addresses Hassan Campbell Accusations & More On “Rumors 2026”

Maino is no stranger to rumors, and he recently decided to rap about some of them on a new track. Yesterday (March 24), he unleashed "Rumors 2026." The song features bars about several of the rumors that have been spread about him over the years, including a few started by Hassan Campbell. Campbell has accused Maino of snitching, leaving the mother of his child behind during a shootout, made comments about his face being slashed, and more.

"I'm a no good lil thief, wack rapper / The tough guy sh*t is a front, big actor / Living in a world where the truth barely matters / It's a few things I heard about me, more chatter," he raps.

This isn't the only song Maino has dropped in recent weeks, however. Earlier this month, he also delivered "The Algorithm." On it, he targets the likes of DJ Akademiks, Adam22, Wack 100, and 1090 Jake.

Why Is Maino Beefing With 50 Cent?

Before that, he dropped off "Bleed Like Us," a diss track aimed at 50 Cent. It features references to the mogul's domestic violence allegations, 2000 shooting, and more.

“Be careful when you come at me, n***a, you couldn’t humble me / Why the ones you beef with end up in fed custody? / 50 ways to catch a killer, is that your energy? / Only Black men, no white men, is your enemy?" he raps.

He continues, “Only white kids in the ‘burbs thought you was gangsta / We f*cked with you ’cause of your story, thought you was like us / Just to find out this whole time you was the wanksta."