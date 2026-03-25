Maino Addresses Hassan Campbell Accusations & More On “Rumors 2026”

BY Caroline Fisher
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Maino Hassan Campbell Rumors
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 04: Jermaine "Maino" Coleman walks the runway during the 9th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show on February 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Blue Jacket Fashion Show)
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Maino recently dropped off yet another new track, which features bars about some of the rumors that have followed him over the years.

Maino is no stranger to rumors, and he recently decided to rap about some of them on a new track. Yesterday (March 24), he unleashed "Rumors 2026." The song features bars about several of the rumors that have been spread about him over the years, including a few started by Hassan Campbell. Campbell has accused Maino of snitching, leaving the mother of his child behind during a shootout, made comments about his face being slashed, and more.

"I'm a no good lil thief, wack rapper / The tough guy sh*t is a front, big actor / Living in a world where the truth barely matters / It's a few things I heard about me, more chatter," he raps.

This isn't the only song Maino has dropped in recent weeks, however. Earlier this month, he also delivered "The Algorithm." On it, he targets the likes of DJ Akademiks, Adam22, Wack 100, and 1090 Jake.

Read More: Rumors 2026 - Song by Maino

Why Is Maino Beefing With 50 Cent?

Before that, he dropped off "Bleed Like Us," a diss track aimed at 50 Cent. It features references to the mogul's domestic violence allegations, 2000 shooting, and more.

“Be careful when you come at me, n***a, you couldn’t humble me / Why the ones you beef with end up in fed custody? / 50 ways to catch a killer, is that your energy? / Only Black men, no white men, is your enemy?" he raps.

He continues, “Only white kids in the ‘burbs thought you was gangsta / We f*cked with you ’cause of your story, thought you was like us / Just to find out this whole time you was the wanksta."

Fif dropped a diss track of his own just days ahead of the release. In it, he slammed Maino and his Let's Rap About It podcast co-hosts Jim Jones, Dave East, and Fabolous. Their beef stems from some comments about 50 Cent's Diddy docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, earlier this year. On the podcast, Jones labeled the doc a "mockumentary," resulting in weeks of relentless online trolling.

Read More: What Went Wrong Between 50 Cent & Maino?

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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