Maino Addresses Eviction Accusations Amid 50 Cent Beef

During a recent appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee, Maino opened up about some of the beef he and his Let's Rap About It podcast crew have been wrapped up in lately. More specifically, he addressed 50 Cent's allegation that they were evicted from their podcast studio for not paying rent. Maino says that while he doesn't handle the payments himself, he knows the eviction allegations aren't true.

“Everything you saw, all that was cap," he confirmed. "It was all cap because [Jim Jones] has a five-year lease. Okay. He’s completely still building in there every day."

Maino went on to address security footage of Jones trying to kick down the studio door, which 50 Cent posted on Instagram last month. According to him, the locks weren't actually supposed to be changed. Apparently, the landlord responsible was even escorted out of the building for it. He added that if they really hadn't been paying rent, they would have likely faced legal repercussions by now.

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With Jim Jones?

“If there was a real issue about the rent, it would be in court," he explained. "I think that might have went over people head. If there was a real issue about rent, they would be in court. Nobody’s in court."

As for why 50 Cent is beefing with the Let's Rap About It co-hosts in the first place, it stems from Jones' criticism of his Diddy docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. He referred to it as a "mockumentary," earning a heated response from the mogul.