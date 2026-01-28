Maino Trolls DJ Akademiks For Getting Slapped By Lil Baby's Team

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jim X Maino Studio Session
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Maino attends the Jim X Maino Studio Session on July 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
DJ Akademiks has been going off on Lil Baby after claiming that a member of his team slapped him last weekend.

Maino poked fun at DJ Akademiks during the latest episode of Way Up With Angela Yee, trolling him after a member of Lil Baby's team allegedly slapped him last weekend. In doing so, he described the situation as "nasty work." Maino previously feuded with Akademiks over comments the podcaster made about Fabolous.

"Getting smacked in front of your security is very nasty work," Maino said, adding that there doesn't need to be footage for him to believe the story. "Then, getting smacked and your security driving off is wild. That's even crazier." From there, he said that all of the yelling on social media that Akademiks has been doing in the time since should have been done at the time of the slapping.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Insists Lil Baby Assistant Slapping Incident Boosted His Aura

DJ Akademiks' Beef With Lil Baby

DJ Akademiks and Lil Baby have been at odds for things, but the drama reached a new level on Sunday night. Ak hopped on social media, alleging that a member of the rapper's team slapped him. He went on an absolute tirade about the situation. He wished death on Baby's family, said his next album will be "garbage," and more.

"You ducked and then had your p*ssy ass assistant-- I'll squabble with you any time. You’re scrawny as f*ck. You're a drug addict, stupid as f*ck," Ak says in one video that went viral online. "I've been on that. You DM me, 'Where you at?' I DM you where I'm gonna be at. You never showed up, and you said I was trolling. I will wash you anywhere."

Afterward, Adin Ross claimed that he spoke to Lil Baby, and he said that he is willing to box Akademiks. "He said he's down to box Akademiks for the right bag," Ross explained during a livestream. "Like straight up, he said, 'I'll do it for the right money.' ... He's like, 'You know what, Adin, get back to me in a few days with an offer.'"

Read More: Lil Baby Accepts DJ Akademiks' Boxing Challenge, But Only On One Condition

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Lil Baby Aura Music DJ Akademiks Insists Lil Baby Assistant Slapping Incident Boosted His Aura
Lil Baby DJ Akademiks Boxing Music Lil Baby Accepts DJ Akademiks' Boxing Challenge, But Only On One Condition
DJ Akademiks (23) Music DJ Akademiks Defends Rod Wave During His Fiery Takedown Of Lil Baby
DJ Akademiks (22) Music DJ Akademiks Wishes Death On Lil Baby’s Family, Claims Next Album Will Be “Garbage”
Comments 0