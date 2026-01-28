Maino Trolls DJ Akademiks For Getting Slapped By Lil Baby's Team

Maino poked fun at DJ Akademiks during the latest episode of Way Up With Angela Yee, trolling him after a member of Lil Baby's team allegedly slapped him last weekend. In doing so, he described the situation as "nasty work." Maino previously feuded with Akademiks over comments the podcaster made about Fabolous.

"Getting smacked in front of your security is very nasty work," Maino said, adding that there doesn't need to be footage for him to believe the story. "Then, getting smacked and your security driving off is wild. That's even crazier." From there, he said that all of the yelling on social media that Akademiks has been doing in the time since should have been done at the time of the slapping.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Insists Lil Baby Assistant Slapping Incident Boosted His Aura

DJ Akademiks' Beef With Lil Baby

DJ Akademiks and Lil Baby have been at odds for things, but the drama reached a new level on Sunday night. Ak hopped on social media, alleging that a member of the rapper's team slapped him. He went on an absolute tirade about the situation. He wished death on Baby's family, said his next album will be "garbage," and more.

"You ducked and then had your p*ssy ass assistant-- I'll squabble with you any time. You’re scrawny as f*ck. You're a drug addict, stupid as f*ck," Ak says in one video that went viral online. "I've been on that. You DM me, 'Where you at?' I DM you where I'm gonna be at. You never showed up, and you said I was trolling. I will wash you anywhere."