DJ Akademiks Insists Lil Baby Assistant Slapping Incident Boosted His Aura

DJ Akademiks is currently at odds with Lil Baby, as earlier this week, the rapper's assistant K-Rich claimed to have slapped him. While this earned the internet personality a fair bit of clowning, he insists that the ordeal has ultimately benefited his reputation.

"There's no need to lie, like I'm not no superhero," he explained, as seen in a clip shared by @simbaoffperc on Twitter/X. "I'm not no super goon, and this is why I like talking crazy to these street n****s, 'cause y'all got a reputation. I don't got one. I didn't get hit, but if they want to say I got slapped, beat up, pinched, wedgied, whatever, okay. Does that kill the aura of Akademiks? No. If anything, I think I'm more legendary."

Ak's latest comments about his beef with Lil Baby come shortly after he challenged him to a boxing match, alleged that Quality Control Music paid him thousands to promote his music, and more.

Is DJ Akademiks Boxing Lil Baby?

"You ducked and then had your p***y a** assistant-- I'll squabble with you any time. You’re scrawny as f*ck. You're a drug addict, stupid as f*ck," he said during a livestream. "I've been on that. You DM me, 'Where you at?' I DM you where I'm gonna be at. You never showed up, and you said I was trolling. I will wash you anywhere."

"I'm gonna make this loud," Ak added. "You gotta respond to this. You're gonna either be p***y or you're gonna stand on it and say, 'I did backdoor that p***y a** n***a. He thought we was cool.'"

Per Adin Ross, Lil Baby is willing to take part in the boxing match, but it won't come without a cost. "He said he's down to box Akademiks for the right bag," the streamer revealed recently. "Like straight up, he said, 'I'll do it for the right money.' [...] So I need someone to tell me who to hit up to make this happen."