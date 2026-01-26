DJ Akademiks spoke out in defense of Rod Wave while explaining his issue with Lil Baby. Ak has been going off on Baby on social media since Sunday night, alleging that he had one of his assistants slap him in Miami. During a recent livestream, Ak claimed that Baby previously called Rod Wave to complain about him collaborating with Akademiks.

“Let me tell you what happened. I went to Houston and did some fly sh*t with Rod Wave, and Lil Baby was hating. He called Rod Wave and said, 'Wave, why you doing something with that b*tch ass n**a Akademiks?" Akademiks claimed. From there, he said that Wave defended him while trying to remain neutral. He recalled: "Instead of saying, 'Oh, f*ck Ak. I love you Lil Baby, you gave me a feature. He said, 'I value Ak and I f*ck with you. Let me get y'all on the phone.'"

Why Are DJ Akademiks & Lil Baby Beefing?

DJ Akademiks and Lil Baby have been at odds for years at this point. Baby famously dissed Akademiks on his songs, "Top Priority" and "From Now On," off of his 2022 album, It's Only Me. In the time since, they've traded several more shots on social media.