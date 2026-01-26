DJ Akademiks Defends Rod Wave During His Fiery Takedown Of Lil Baby

BY Cole Blake
DJ Akademiks (23)
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks has been going off on Lil Baby, alleging that the rapper had someone from his team slap him in Miami.

DJ Akademiks spoke out in defense of Rod Wave while explaining his issue with Lil Baby. Ak has been going off on Baby on social media since Sunday night, alleging that he had one of his assistants slap him in Miami. During a recent livestream, Ak claimed that Baby previously called Rod Wave to complain about him collaborating with Akademiks.

“Let me tell you what happened. I went to Houston and did some fly sh*t with Rod Wave, and Lil Baby was hating. He called Rod Wave and said, 'Wave, why you doing something with that b*tch ass n**a Akademiks?" Akademiks claimed. From there, he said that Wave defended him while trying to remain neutral. He recalled: "Instead of saying, 'Oh, f*ck Ak. I love you Lil Baby, you gave me a feature. He said, 'I value Ak and I f*ck with you. Let me get y'all on the phone.'"

Read More: The History Of A$AP Rocky, Drake, & Rihanna Before Lines Were Drawn

Why Are DJ Akademiks & Lil Baby Beefing?

DJ Akademiks and Lil Baby have been at odds for years at this point. Baby famously dissed Akademiks on his songs, "Top Priority" and "From Now On," off of his 2022 album, It's Only Me. In the time since, they've traded several more shots on social media.

In another clip from Sunday, Ak claimed that he's willing to fight Baby. "Don’t get on the phone with Rod Wave. I’ll squabble up with you, n***a, anywhere, anytime," he said. "You ducked and then had your p*ssy ass assistant-- I'll scquabble with you any time. You’re scrawny as f*ck. You're a drug addict, stupid as f*ck. 've been on that. You DM me, 'Where you at?' I DM you where I'm gonna be at. You never showed up, and you said I was trolling. I will wash you anywhere. I'm gonna make this loud. You gotta respond to this. You're gonna either be p*ssy or you're gonna stand on it and say, 'I did backdoor that p*ssy ass n***a. He thought we was cool.'"

Read More: DJ Akademiks Wishes Death On Lil Baby’s Family, Claims Next Album Will Be “Garbage”

