We’re in the thick of receiving first-day reactions to It’s Only Me. Lil Baby’s latest project, like his other releases, is being dissected with a fine-toothed comb as fans and foes pour over the album. The rapper has been riding a never-ending wave over the last few years and It’s Only Me is expected to continue his successes.

One person who has been enjoying the record is DJ Akademiks who apparently received recognition of sorts. It was brought to his attention that Baby mentioned him not once, but twice, and Akademiks didn’t seem to mind.

On his Instagram Story, Akademiks wrote, “I heard le Bebe shouted me out twice in da album? Wat he say y’all pmo.” The Off The Record host was alerted and immediately posted snippets that mentioned his name.

“Really sturdy, a wall, n*gga, can’t beat me / Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me / Brodie ready to eat for a twenty piece / I ain’t got nothin’ to say to you mini-mes,” Baby rapper on “From Now On.” Over On “Top Priority,” he added a few more thoughts.

“Akademiks, niggas think they can’t get touched / Ion be on computers much, CED turnt me on to youtube / I keep tryna tell em I’m different from what they used to.“

After sharing several crying laughing emojis, Akademiks hopped over to Twitter where he took a verbal shot at the rapper. “Lil Baby dissed me instead of Fani Willis (DA of fulton county) and his real opps.. Wat is Rap music.”

Expect Akademiks to get on Twitch with much more to say about this one. Check out Akademiks’s posts below.